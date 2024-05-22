Jimmy Fallon hilariously responds to Trump's mid-speech ‘freeze’. Watch

Donald Trump's lengthy pause during his speech at the National Rifle Association convention Saturday has taken the internet by storm. As the former president stood silently for over 30 seconds, many claimed that he apparently “froze” or “glitched.” Amid the buzz around his mid-speech “freeze,” Jimmy Fallon had a hilarious take on the situation. Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump's lengthy pause during NRA speech (Jimmy Fallon)

Jimmy Fallon on Trump's viral midspeech ‘freeze’

On the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 49-year-old host played a clip of Trump's NRA speech for the audience and said, “Former President Trump was giving a speech when it looked like the teleprompter stopped working. Let's see how he handled it.”

Nearly an hour into the speech, the 77-year-old praised the state of Texas, saying, “Many came here with nothing but the boots or their feet, the clothes on their back, and the gun in their saddle. Together they helped make America into the single greatest nation in the history of the world.”

However, he then suddenly stopped and seemingly shook his head. Several seconds later, the ex-POTUS resumed his speech with, “Now, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation.” Reacting to Trump's apparent “freeze,” Fallon exclaimed, “Oh”, as the audience burst into laughter. “Well, the third Frozen movie doesn't look great,” he quipped.

Trump fires back at critics as NRA speech ensues mockery

As his lengthy pause became a subject of criticism and brutal mockery, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social and wrote, “My Speech in Dallas this weekend at the NRA’s “Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” was attended by a Record Crowd of very enthusiastic Patriots.”

“The Biden Campaign, however, put out a Fake Story that I “froze” for 30 seconds, going into the “Musical Interlude” section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60 second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the Music,” he added.

Trump further said, “Check out any of my Speeches! The reason they came up with this Disinformation is that Biden freezes all the time, can’t put two sentences together, and can rarely find his way off the stage without help.”

“Donald Trump doesn’t freeze! It is a MADE UP Biden Campaign story, put out in a dying Newspaper that I never heard of, and every Reporter knows it, including the large group that was there….,” he concluded.