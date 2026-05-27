Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocks Trump for skipping son Don Jr's wedding, ‘This is a guy who…’

Jimmy Kimmel shared his perspective on the heartbreaking situation faced by President Donald Trump’s eldest son following his father's absence from his extravagant private wedding.

Jimmy Kimmel commented on Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding absence by his father, President Trump.(AFP)

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Donald Trump Jr., 48, wed Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, who is 39, on Saturday at a secluded island in the Bahamas. Approximately 40 people, consisting of close friends and family of the couple, were present at the occasion. However, Trump himself was not among them.

In a post on Truth Social made the day prior to his son's wedding, the 79-year-old President stated that “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America” hindered his ability to attend the celebration.

Also Read: Donald Trump's health update: Why did POTUS visit Walter Reed? His ‘painful and disabling’ chronic disease explained

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Trump's RSVP post

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{{^usCountry}} Later on, Kimmel on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live mocked Trump‘s move to skip out on Trump Jr.‘s wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later on, Kimmel on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live mocked Trump‘s move to skip out on Trump Jr.‘s wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father,” Kimmel said, adding but “Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father,” Kimmel said, adding but “Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to Trump's social media post on his son's wedding, Kimmel said, "See, he can be warm when he wants to. He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more. He had circumstances pertaining to government to get to. And also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to Trump's social media post on his son's wedding, Kimmel said, "See, he can be warm when he wants to. He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more. He had circumstances pertaining to government to get to. And also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is a guy who golfs two, three times a week. He’s going to UFC fights with Vanilla Ice. He was too busy for his son’s wedding. But he did say Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage. And this is a man who knows a great marriage. He’s had three of them himself. Poor Don Jr. Without his father they had to scramble to find somebody else to make a 90-minute toast about windmills and transgender weightlifters," he continued. Jimmy Kimmel on Don Jr's plan to celebrate marriage at White House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a guy who golfs two, three times a week. He’s going to UFC fights with Vanilla Ice. He was too busy for his son’s wedding. But he did say Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage. And this is a man who knows a great marriage. He’s had three of them himself. Poor Don Jr. Without his father they had to scramble to find somebody else to make a 90-minute toast about windmills and transgender weightlifters," he continued. Jimmy Kimmel on Don Jr's plan to celebrate marriage at White House {{/usCountry}}

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Kimmel mentioned that Don Jr. and his new spouse are allegedly still intending to commemorate their marriage at the White House.

This celebration would be graced by the presence of Trump and Melania Trump.

“Well, you’d hope so,” Kimmel stated. “They live there. Can you imagine if they didn’t show up to that one too? ‘We wanted to make it, but we were unable to go downstairs.’”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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