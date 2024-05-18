Joe Biden ends speculation over additional debates with GOP rival Trump: 'No more games'

US President Joe Biden and his reelection campaign have closed doors for any speculations about additional debates with GOP rival Donald Trump. This comes after Trump's campaign agreed to two more presidential debates with POTUS. Trump campaign spokeswoman slammed Biden team after they said, “The debate about debates is over,” adding that there will be “no more games.”(AP)

While first proposal called for an NBC News and Telemundo debate, the other was for a Fox News VP debate.

Taking to Truth Social on Friday, Trump stated that he has agreed to a fourth Presidential debate against Biden, hosted by NBC and Telemundo.

The former president also mentioned that he has accepted an invitation from Fox News to host the VP debate at Virginia State University.

Trump campaign reacts as Biden team rejects more debates proposal

Speaking to NBC News, a Biden campaign official said, “The debate about debates is over,” adding that there will be “no more games.”

Responding to Biden's team statement, Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez slammed the president's decision.

The Trump team's official stated that Hispanic voters will watch the Telemundo/NBC, but Biden's advisers “are petrified to allow him to defend his disastrous record.”

“Crooked Joe Biden is too “cobarde” to address the Hispanic community and answer for his failures on the debate stage,” Alvarez added.

Earlier this week, Trump and Biden announced they would face off each other in two presidential debates – one hosted by CNN in Atlanta on June 27, and another by ABC News on September 10 at an unknown location.

Trump, Biden require to meet certain conditions for debate

Meanwhile, CNN in a statement made it clear that it will not allow crowds in its studio to watch the debate.

Ahead of their appearance on stage for presidential debates, the candidates must meet particular criteria. They are required to be on the ballot in sufficient states to receive at least 270 electoral votes, consenting to “the rules and format of the debate,” and garnering at least 15 percent in four national polls of enrolled or likely voters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon stated that there will be “no more debate about debates.”

“President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms,” she stated. “No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates. We’ll see Donald Trump on June 27th in Atlanta — if he shows up.”