‘Coward’ Donald Trump takes U-turn, puts crucial ‘precondition’ before first debate with Biden

Ahead of their most-awaited debate challenge, former US President Donald Trump levelled serious allegations against incumbent Joe Biden, reiterating that he had been on drugs while addressing the State of Union address in March. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner hosted by the Minnesota Republican party on May 17, 2024 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

Addressing the Republican party's annual Lincoln Reagan dinner event in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, Trump put forward a precondition before his face off with Biden next month, demanding the Democrat to take a drug test.

“I just wanna debate this guy, but you know – and I'm gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” he told the cheering crowd. “I am. No, I really am. I don't want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite.”

Recalling Biden's one-hour-and-seven-minute SOTU speech, he said the President's behavior surprised him as he was “was exhausted” at the end of his address.

“We're gonna demand a drug test. He's going to be so jacked up for those, you watch,” he stated.

Reacting to Trump's demand, one X user wrote: “That’s not something someone confident would say…..it is what someone who was planning on backing out and needs an excuse to do so would say.” “The guy is a coward.”

“Exactly right. trump never intended to debate. I also bet if drug tests were required, Trump would be the one to fail it,” another said.

Trump calls Biden ‘horrible’ president

During the event, Trump promised to reverse Biden's environmental policies for automakers before criticizing the economy's growth. He also committed to resolve the ongoing border situation.

Slamming Biden for telling fake stories about his life experiences, he went on to call him a “horrible president” and “horrible man” who is “destroying” the US.

Trump then referred to the president as a “non-athlete” and ridiculed his golf game, accusing him of overstating his abilities.

Can Trump win Minnesota?

The presumptive Republican presidential candidate further reiterated an incorrect assertion that he won Minnesota in the 2020 election. “I know we won (Minnesota) in 2020. We've got to be careful. We've got to watch those votes,” he stated.

While Minnesota usually represents a Democratic state, the Republican leader believes he can win it in November. Since Richard Nixon in 1972, no Republican presidential candidate has captured Minnesota. However, Trump came very close to doing so in 2016, finishing 1.5 percentage points behind Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The former president arrived for his campaign in Minnesota after attending his son Barron's graduation ceremony in Florida with his wife Melania. His campaign also comes at a time when he is facing a hush money trial in New York.

Ahead of the presidential elections in November, Trump campaign officials have also insisted that he can beat Biden in Minnesota.