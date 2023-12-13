close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Joe Biden feels guilty for Hunter's legal challenges

Joe Biden feels guilty for Hunter's legal challenges

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 13, 2023 08:42 AM IST

US President Joe Biden's private feelings on Hunter Biden's legal issues emerge in reports, indicating a sense of guilt over his son's challenges.

US President Joe Biden has reportedly confided in close associates, expressing a sense of guilt regarding Hunter Biden's legal challenges. He believes his son might not be facing federal indictments if he hadn't run for office in 2020, according to a report.

(FILES) Hunter Biden was indicted late December 7, 2023 on nine counts of tax evasion, the second time this year President Joe Biden's troubled son has been charged by a special counsel investigating his personal and business dealings. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) Hunter Biden was indicted late December 7, 2023 on nine counts of tax evasion, the second time this year President Joe Biden's troubled son has been charged by a special counsel investigating his personal and business dealings. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

According to Axios, those near the 81-year-old president notice a shift in his demeanor when there's unfavorable news about Hunter, stating, "In private, no issue is more likely to anger or sadden President Biden than attacks on his son."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{This is a developing story please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out