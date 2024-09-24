Joe Biden makes bombshell revelation, says staff doesn’t let him call young girls on stage but…

President Joe Biden asked little girls to join him on stage during an event paying homage to Gotham FC on Monday. In a bombshell revelation, he stated that his White House staff has informed him he “can't” do things “that I want to do.” The POTUS, however, added that he would “do it anyway.” Joe Biden shook hands with several young girls at the event honoring the Gotham FC women’s soccer team.(AP)

Following his startling admission during a celebration honoring the 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions, Biden, 81, was spotted shaking hands with a number of elementary and middle school students on stage in the East Room.

“You know, I thought when I got to be president, I’d get to do things that I want to do. But my staff tells me what I can’t do,” Biden remarked after arriving at the event with 40-year-old standout player Ali Krieger.

“But I’m going to do it anyway,” the POTUS added. “All the young women, young kids out there — that are out there, come on up and do this one. Stand behind me, would do. Just come on.”

Biden was heard asking some of the children for their names over the microphone, although some of his comments to them were inaudible.

Republicans have previously disseminated video of Biden appearing to befuddle both adult and young women by touching or sniffing them at public occasions. His critics have dubbed him “Creepy Joe.” During his address, Biden did not explain why his staff forbade such contact.

Biden and his weird equation with young girls

In April 2019, Biden pledged to be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future” after several women came out to speak about the negative effects of his unwanted contact on their lives.

As compared to his vice presidency under Barack Obama, he has produced a lot fewer embarrassing video recordings in his role as president.

After being forced to give up the Democratic presidential nomination due to concerns about his mental health, Biden has started expressing his views more freely as he approaches retirement. On Monday afternoon, he will travel to New York City for the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.

First lady Jill Biden spoke more at Friday's public portion of a cabinet meeting than her husband Biden, who has spent a large portion of his time on vacation.