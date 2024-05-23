 Joe Biden meets Kenyan President William Ruto, plans to visit Africa in February if re-elected - Hindustan Times
Joe Biden meets Kenyan President William Ruto, plans to visit Africa in February if re-elected

Reuters |
May 23, 2024 02:28 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden said he plans to make an official visit to Africa in February after the U.S. presidential election, an announcement that presumed he will defeat Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden answers a reporters question as he welcomes Kenya's President William Ruto to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP)
“I plan on going in February after I am reelected,” Biden said as he greeted Kenyan President William Ruto on his arrival at the White House for the first of two days of meetings and a lavish state dinner.

“You’re welcome, Mr. President,” said Ruto to Biden.

Biden, a Democrat, is seeking another term in the Nov. 5 election against his Republican rival, former President Trump.

Senior administration officials said Biden and Ruto would discuss a range of issues from trade to debt relief and the way forward for Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan and other areas.

Biden dangled the prospect of a trip to Angola during an Oval Office meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco, in late November, although he did not specify when the meeting would take place.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier told reporters that Biden looked forward to visiting Africa and intended to do so as president of the United States.

Sullivan said he had no formal announcement to make.

Biden has drawn attention for not visiting the African continent despite underscoring its importance on global issues.

More than two dozen senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have visited various African countries.

 

News / World News / US News / Joe Biden meets Kenyan President William Ruto, plans to visit Africa in February if re-elected
