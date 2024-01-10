Joe Biden suffers major legal loss, judge calls his policy decision, ‘arbitrary and capricious'

President Joe Biden has suffered a stinging loss in the judiciary, as US Appeals Court Judge Andrew Oldham criticized his decision as "arbitrary and capricious." This judgment followed legal action from 11 Republican-led states challenging alterations to rules aimed at enhancing the efficiency of dishwashers and washing machines. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House, early Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Washington, after returning from a trip to South Carolina and Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

In a ruling issued on Monday, Judge Andrew Oldham said that it was unclear whether the Department of Energy (DOE) had the statutory authority to regulate water use in dishwashers and washing machines. He even claimed the new rules might not lead to less water use.

In March, the DOE had announced plans to implement energy efficiency measures starting in 2027. The initiative aimed to save consumers $3 billion over the next three decades, conserve 240 billion gallons of water, and prevent the release of 12.5 million metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emphasized the department's commitment to saving money for Americans while promoting innovations to address climate change.

‘Bureaucrats can’t dictate the types of appliances Americans use'

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, one of those involved in the review, emphasized that federal bureaucrats couldn't dictate the types of appliances Americans used. Judge Oldham, appointed by Trump, argued that even if the DOE had the authority to regulate water usage in energy-using appliances, it had not adequately considered the negative consequences of its revisions.

Critics argued that the administration was overstepping by intervening in consumer products, particularly after earlier concerns about a perceived attempt to ban gas stoves. These concerns, though dismissed, persisted as part of a narrative suggesting that climate change policies were restricting Americans' freedom.

The court ruling highlighted the DOE's modification of regulations regarding dishwashers and washing machines, specifically revoking a 2020 rule excluding certain appliances from existing requirements. The legal review was triggered by this change.

Oldham contended that there was "ample evidence" of the standards leading to less efficient water usage by consumers. He criticized the DOE for making Americans use more energy and water due to purportedly "energy-efficient" appliances not functioning properly. The judge remanded the matter to the DOE for further action consistent with his opinion.

Since assuming office, President Biden has prioritized addressing climate change and promoting the transition to renewable energy. The court ruling noted that the DOE's water efficiency changes stemmed from an executive order issued by Biden on the day he took office.