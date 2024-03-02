Joe Biden's 2020 voters cast doubts over US President's leadership, vow to back Trump in new poll

While Joe Biden is facing challenges within the Democratic party over his re-election prospects, a new poll shows that the US President's 2020 voters will favour Trump in the White House race. According to a new poll released on Saturday by The New York Times and Siena College, 10% of respondents who supported Biden in 2020 now plan to cast ballots for Trump in November. (Reuters)

According to a new poll released on Saturday by The New York Times and Siena College, 10% of respondents who supported Biden in 2020 now plan to cast ballots for Trump in November. And when it comes to Trump, his less than 0.5 percent of 2020 supporters intend to support Biden.

While Biden has the support of 83 percent of his former voters, Trump is being backed by 97 percent of his 2020 followers.

The new survey, conducted from February 25 to 28, shows Trump is leading Biden by 5 points, with 48 percent support for ex-president and 43 percent for the incumbent POTUS in the national survey of registered voters.

Understanding voters' perspective ahead of November elections

Only one in four voters believe the United States is headed in the right direction. Several voters have criticised Biden's policies, stating that his decisions have personally harmed them. A majority of voters believe the country's economy is in a dire state.

The poll warns Biden about vulnerabilities in the Democratic coalition, notably among women, Latino and Black voters, as compared to Trump who has unified his party in a much better way.

Mamta Misra, one of a Biden supporters who voted for him in 2020, said that the decision is going to “very tough” and she is even considering of “not voting.”

“Trump voters are going to come out no matter what. For Democrats, it’s going to be bad. I don’t know why they’re not thinking of someone else," the economics professor in Lafayette, La added.

The new poll discovered that Biden is now losing the historical edge that Democrats had over the masses who never went to the college. 72 percent of those voters had supported Biden in 2020 elections, giving him a nearly 50-point lead over Trump.

Concerns over Biden and Trump's age and mental acuity

81-year-old Biden has faced growing concerns about his mental and physical fitness, with many lambasting him over his handling of migrants influx at the US-Mexico border and country's economy. On the other hand, Trump, 77, is also being confronted about his age and fitness for office, given that he is facing 91 criminal accusations in addition to a slew of other legal issues. However, he has consistently claimed his innocence.

Most polls in recent months have indicated that Republican frontrunner Trump is leading over his Democratic rival Biden, including in crucial swing states where the White House race is expected to be decided.