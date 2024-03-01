Hunter confirms, dad Joe Biden was indeed the ‘big guy’ being referred to in the $5m China deal

US President's son, Hunter Biden has finally acknowledged that his father, Joe Biden was being referred to as the ‘big guy’ in an email exchange with Chinese firm for a $5 million deal. TOPSHOT - (L-R) Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, and attorney Abbe Lowell arrive for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 28, 2024. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

During his impeachment inquiry deposition Hunter confirmed the reports that had emerged from his leaked email exchange with a Chinese state-linked energy firm. The email that was found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop insinuated a wider claim that this deal had yielded millions for Biden family members and other associates, which was rejected by Hunter.

Hunter denies 10% as kickbacks to Joe Biden

The deposition represents the first time the 54-year-old Hunter has admitted that his former business partner James Gilliar was referring to Joe Biden when he raised the prospect on May 13, 2017, of the first son holding a 10% stake in the lucrative joint venture involving CEFC China Energy “for the big guy.”

“I truly don’t know what the hell that James was talking about,” the first son said when asked about the reference, according to a transcript released Thursday.

Hunter had earlier claimed, laptop had been manipulated

This is the first time Hunter acknowledged the veracity of the details revealed from the laptop, for years he and his allies have been maintaining that information found on the laptop not his and ‘had been manipulated by bad actors’. Meanwhile several former intelligence officials insisting the trove bore the hallmarks of Russian election interference.

Hunter also mentioned that Gilliar’s suggestion of his dad getting a stake was a “pie in the sky idea” with Biden leaving public life after eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president.

“I shut it down, and the evidence of me shutting it down is the actual things you have as evidence,” the younger Biden said. “Remember that. The agreement, the executed agreement, the executed agreement to create a company that was never operated, that’s what happened. That’s the evidence you have … Nothing to do with my dad, zero.

Money Laundering Charges against Hunter Biden

In a recent deposition, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer had expressed concerns about this deal involving CEFC China Energy, referring to it as "money laundering." Comer had also claimed that Joe Biden had received a $40,000 cheque from his brother James after a complex financial transaction. Bank records allegedly revealed that CEFC China Energy paid James and Hunter Biden $6.1 million in 2017 and 2018, with funds flowing through various entities owned by Hunter to other family members.

Hunter defended his financial relationship with his father as normal, stating that it involved taking care of things for each other. Hunter Biden described his financial relationship with his father as that of “a normal son [who] would take care of something for their dad or their dad would take care of something for their son.”