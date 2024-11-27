Joe Rogan discloses ‘crazy’ reason why he will never move to Australia: ‘I saw how they handled…’

At a time when several celebrities are moving out of the US following Donald Trump's massive election victory, Podcaster Joe Rogan issued a huge anti-Australia statement. Joe Rogan declared he would not relocate to Australia due to the country's practice of placing individuals in “concentration camps” for “a cold” during the COVID-19 lockdowns.(YouTube)

Rogan shared his views on Australia during a recent discussion with retired Mixed Martial Arts fighter Royce Gracie on how increasing crime in the US has led to a perceived loss of personal freedom.

As their conversation begins, Gracie warns that the “whole world will fall” if America falls.

In response, Rogan, who enjoys following of over 14.5 million people on Spotify, stated, “There's no place that has this kind of freedom.”

When Gracie asked him, “Where would you go?”, the podcaster declared he would not relocate to Australia due to the country's practice of placing individuals in “concentration camps” for “a cold” during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I used to think Australia but then I saw how they handled the pandemic I was like “oh f**, that well that's what happens when no one has guns”,” he said.

“Yep the army just rolls in and tells you what to do and puts you in concentration camps because you have a cold, like it's crazy,” the podcaster continued.

He, however, added that this type of persecution was feasible because Australia forbade its citizens from owning firearms.

Also Read: Joe Rogan eyes this ‘job’ as Elon Musk hints at buying MSNBC; Tesla CEO says 'How amazing would this be?'

COVID-19 outbreak and Australia

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Australia quarantined new arrivals for weeks before allowing them to join the population.

While some were temporarily placed in isolation camps, the majority were placed in motels.

Approximately 64,000 people were placed in Australia's specialised national quarantine facility, Howard Springs, which is located outside of Darwin. People were required to remain in isolation for two weeks.

The critics of Australia's quarantine plans referred to the Howard Springs facility as a “concentration camp.”

Those who were quarantined were forced to pay for expenses of housing, food, medical care, security, and policing at Howard Springs.

The cost for the two-week quarantine was $2,500 per person, or $5,000 for a family of two or more.