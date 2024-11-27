Australia passes landmark bill seeking social media ban for children under 16

Australia moved closer to implementing a ban on social media use for children under 16, after the country's House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The legislation, supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government, received overwhelming backing with 102 votes in favour and 13 against. Despite opposition from tech giants like Google and Meta, who called for a delay, the bill marks one of the world’s strictest social media regulations. Teenagers have expressed concerns that the law could sever vital social and familial ties, saying that banning social media is not the answer to the issue. (File)(AP)

The Senate is expected to discuss the bill later on Wednesday, with the government aiming for its passage by the end of the parliamentary year on Thursday.

When did the ban plan come in?

The proposed ban on social media for children under 16 was first introduced following a highly emotional parliamentary inquiry, which included testimonies from parents of children who had self-harmed as a result of cyberbullying. This has sparked intense debate, with youth advocates arguing that it denies children a voice, while parent groups contend that minors are too young to safely navigate the online world.

Teenagers have expressed concerns that the law could sever vital social and familial ties, saying that banning social media is not the answer to the issue.

What happens after the ban takes effect?

- Prime Minister Albanese, seeking to improve his approval ratings ahead of the upcoming May election, has highlighted the physical and mental health risks posed by excessive social media use among children. He is actively seeking support from parents for the proposed legislation.

- The bill would require social media platforms to implement age-verification measures to protect children. Companies failing to comply could face hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million (approximately $32 million) for repeated violations.

- Australia plans to trial an age-verification system that could incorporate biometrics or government-issued IDs to enforce the ban.

- While a Senate committee endorsed the bill this week, it added a clause ensuring that platforms cannot compel users to provide personal data, such as passports or other forms of digital ID, to verify their age.

- The committee also emphasised the importance of engaging youth in the process of crafting the law. "Young people, and in particular diverse cohorts, must be at the centre of the conversation as an age restriction is implemented to ensure there are constructive pathways for connection," said Senator Karen Grogan, chair of the committee.

- In submissions to parliament, tech giants Google and Meta urged that the ban be postponed until the age-verification trial concludes, which is expected to be in mid-2025. TikTok, owned by Bytedance, also called for more consultation on the bill, while X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, warned that the proposed law could infringe upon children's human rights.

Support for the Ban

Prime Minister Albanese’s bill has secured vital backing from opposition conservatives in the House of Representatives, despite not controlling the Senate. The bill has garnered widespread public support, with 77% of Australians backing the ban, according to a recent YouGov survey. This marks a significant increase from 61% in August.

Media outlets, including the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, have also supported the ban. News Corp ran an editorial campaign under the banner “Let Them Be Kids,” arguing that the ban would protect children from the negative impacts of social media.

Additionally, advocacy groups like the Australian Parents Council have voiced strong support, with President Jenny Branch-Allen stating, "Our members feel that this is one of the biggest issues impacting on themselves and their families at the moment." She added, “Big companies have to start taking responsibility. Let's try and reduce the incidents we're hearing involved with social media and young people in Australia.”

Opposition to the Ban

On the other hand, the bill is notably opposed. The left-leaning Greens, along with some far-right lawmakers, have voiced concerns over the potential infringement on civil liberties and privacy rights. The Australian Human Rights Commission, an independent statutory authority, also opposed the ban, arguing it would violate children’s rights to self-expression and participation in society.

Within the conservative camp, there has been some dissent. One conservative member of the lower house broke ranks and voted against the bill, while two conservative senators pledged to vote against it, citing the need to delay the bill until the age-verification trial is complete.

(With inputs from Reuters)