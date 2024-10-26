Joe Rogan reveals why he invited Trump to his podcast as ex-Prez makes bizarre prediction on Harris possible appearance

Joe Rogan revealed why he decided to interview former President Donald Trump after declining the conversation for years. According to Joe Rogan, who is the host of the most viewed show worldwide, The Joe Rogan Experience, the “timing was perfect” to invite Trump to appear on his show.

The former UFC commentator's confession came during Friday's eagerly awaited interview on The JRE in which Trump referred to the presidency as a “very dangerous business” as the two spoke about a wide range of political and cultural issues.

He made reference to Trump's August podcast interview with comedian Theo Von, which was followed by an appearance by the GOP presidential candidate's running mate Sen. JD Vance on the same program.

“Is that why you called me to do this,” Trump asked Rogan with a smile.

“No,” Rogan reacted. “Once they shot you I was like ‘he’s gotta come in here.'”

Stressing that “it’s all about timing”, he added, the “timing is perfect”.

Trump opens up about his ear injury

The topic of discussion soon turned to Trump's injuries, which he received after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during his July 13 rally in Pennsylvania, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Rogan inquired if Trump had any scar on his ear.

The GOP presidential candidate displayed the wound behind his right ear and remarked, “It zicked right there.”

Rogan responded, “It healed up pretty f–king good.”

The interview on Friday follows years of Rogan turning down several chances to invite Trump on his popular show.

Appearing on Lex Fridman Podcast in 2022, Rogan stated: “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said ‘no’ every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

He went on to declare that he is not a Trump supporter.

Joe Rogan hopes Kamala Harris appears on his show

Moving ahead, Rogan hinted at his efforts to get Vice President Kamala Harris to join his podcast, but he said she hasn't confirmed a date yet.

Following his remarks, Trump targetted his Democratic rival and quipped, “Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? She’d be lying on the floor.”

In response, Rogan insisted that he wants Harris on his show, stating “I would talk to her like a human being and try to have a conversation with her.”

Making a bizarre prediction of the Democratic rival. Trump claimed if Harris “did this kind of interview with you, I hope she does because t would be a mess.”