John Brockman-Epstein's ‘dozen one-year-olds’ email causes backlash against Edge Foundation founder; ‘disgusting people’

John Brockman, literary agent and author specializing in scientific literature, was among the names mentioned in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department recently made the final tranche of documents related to the late convicted child sex offender public. Jeffrey Epstein's communications with John Brockman went viral over the mention of 'one-year-olds' at a party. (X/@WallStreetApes, X/@TheTrueVanguard)

The documents contained the names of several notable people but some within the world of academia led to raised eyebrows. Brockman's communications with Epstein, however, have come under more thorough scrutiny over the alleged disturbing content outlined in them.

One email communication between Brockman and Epstein from 2013 make disturbing references to a party. It is titled ‘Thanksgiving News’. Brockman writes to Epstein in the November communication “Better than well. Thinks arc going well, but no Jeffrey . When am I going to see you? Give me a call tomorrow if you're bored. At home.” It signs off with “Happy Hanukah.”

As a post-script it adds “You missed the big event on Saturday. A party with a dozen beautiful East Side girls (well, a dozen one-year olds!!)”.

The reference to the one-year-olds has caused a stir, given the charges against Epstein.

Reactions to John Brockman-Epstein communication Several people reacted to Brockman and Epstein's communication, slamming the mentions of the party.

“This is the guy the DOJ protected by redacting his name numerous times in the Epstein Files. Why would they feel compelled to redact the name of a man openly bragging about a party featuring one-year old girls? These are disgusting people, and they don't deserve to be protected let alone by our own government,” one person wrote on X.

Another added “This is the same Brockman (@edge) - gatekeeper of Western intellectual elite, agent to Dawkins, Pinker, Dennett, founder of Edge. org, host of billionaires-and-scientists dinners, recipient of Epstein’s funding and introducer of him to academia. The man who for decades decided who shapes the minds of millions - wrote this about infants to a pedophile billionaire.”

Yet another said “Max Brockman and John Brockman - PROSECUTE NOW. THEY ARE WORSE THEN EPSTEIN!”.

Earlier published reports have referred to Brockman as Epstein's ‘intellectual enabler’. A 2019 report detailed how Brockman used his Edge Foundation to cultivate a network of intellectuals and also of the former's interactions with Epstein.

Amid the uproar over the recently discovered email Brockman's son, Max, confirmed to Snopes that the email referenced his daughter's first party. “My daughter was born on November 23, 2012, and the party my father referenced was, as you guessed, her first birthday party,” he said, amid claims that the email might have referred to something more sinister involving children.

Meanwhile, Grok, the AI chatbot, noted the following about Edge Foundation – “John Brockman founded http://Edge.org, curating elite science/tech salons attended by Musk, Bezos, Gates & others. Epstein was its largest donor (~$638k, 2001-2015), funding events that gave him access years after his 2008 conviction.”