John Cusack shoots back at being named ‘Antisemite of the Week’: ‘List full of lies’

On Sunday (US time), the American non-profit watchdog group StopAntisemitism branded actor John Cusack the ‘Antisemite of the Week’. The Serendipity actor has finally responded to the claim. John Cusack's X feed is filled with pro-Palestinian views, but no pro-Hamas statements.(YouTube (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon))

Replying to the long thread, Cusack posted, “Wow - a list full of lies”. The original post came with a list of accusations against him along with his picture. Labeling him the ‘Antisemite of the Week’, the group captioned:

"@johncusack has:

denied the mass rapes of 10/7

called Hamas a “charitable organization”

insanely claimed “Hamas was financed by the Israeli government”

The post also tagged his talent label APA Agency, asking, “why is @APAagency repping this bigot” in the latter half of the post. Additionally, the tweet also linked an archive of posts from Cusack.

StopAntisemitism's post about John Cusack:

However, if one heads over to his account, his profile can be seen to have retweeted dozens of pro-Palestine views. No such pro-Hamas statements are to be found there.

In the last few hours, the Hollywood actor has also reposted one of his older December 2023 X posts that begins with him urging to “Stop the killing”, while also demanding a ceasefire.

Another recent reply showed an X user defending John. An extract from this comment reads, “For the record, speaking out against Israeli crimes isn't antisemitic, it's human and logical”. John Cusack went on to reply under this too, referring to all of it as “It’s just smear to distract”. Cusack also accused Stop Antisemitism organization of “weaponizing racism against peace activists” in a different reply.

Other John Cusack tweets have also revealed him to have retweeted visuals of anti war activists from within Israel who've been incessantly protesting against the ongoing struggle. One of these retweets quoting a video supporting the context reads, “So important to respect and support those within Israel who resist”.

Moreover, yet another one of his vocal tweets accuses people not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza: “My god - my god - if you don't call for a cease fire - You have no soul…”