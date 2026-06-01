John West cause of death: What happened to the influencer? Sister Des shares details

John West, a Baltimore-based autistic man who rose to fame via his sister, Des's social media account @waxesbydes, has passed away, the sister announced Sunday.

John West, a popular character on the Instagram page WaxesByDes, has passed away.(waxesbyses/ Instagram)

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West was diagnosed with autism and reportedly suffered neglect under previous caregivers. But Des became her legal guardian and took care of him. She shared updates on her life with John and her child.

Her accounts on TikTok and Instagram, known as @waxesbydes, have around 700,000 followers each. She mostly posts heartwarming videos of her life, which revolves around the two family members.

John West Cause Of Death

The death of John West was announced by Des on Instagram and TikTok. She posted a black-and-white photo of West with a text that read, "In loving memory of my brother. RIP, my handsome guy." The cause of death was announced as multiple sicknesses.

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{{^usCountry}} "John recently passed away from natural causes," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN MR. WEST. Thank you to everyone that reached out. I appreciate everyone!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "John recently passed away from natural causes," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN MR. WEST. Thank you to everyone that reached out. I appreciate everyone!" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} John West Sickness Details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} John West Sickness Details {{/usCountry}}

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She provided more details on what happened to John West in a subsequent post on Instagram.

"I know a lot of people are wondering what “natural causes” means and whether it indicates underlying health issues," she wrote in the post. "The answer is yes.

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"Many of you are new here and may have assumed that John was simply a healthy man with autism, but that wasn’t the case. For years, he faced a number of serious health challenges. While his health had improved significantly over the last two years, he had a long history of medical issues.

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"Among those concerns were severe dental infections that had gone untreated for decades, which can place significant strain on the heart. He also experienced blood in his urine and had ongoing kidney problems."

"There was much more to his story than what people saw online," added.

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Alongside the text, she also shared a video where she said: "It was an unexpected death, but he did have sicknesses. And when I say natural causes, you're just going to have to Google what natural causes mean. I can't sit here and explain it to you, but natural causes mean he died from a sickness.

"Like nothing was done to his body, and he didn't do anything to his body. He died of natural causes. If you don't know what that means, please Google it and you'll see."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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