What time will Rec Room shut down on June 1? Fans prep obituaries as popular game goes dark; ‘RIP’
Rec Room shuts down June 1 after failing to achieve profitability. Fans are logging in one last time before servers go offline permanently.
The D-Day is here for Rec Room fans! The widely loved video game Rec Room is finally set to shut down after announcing earlier on March 30 that it would shutter after failing to find sustained profitability.
However, the game enjoyed massive popularity despite the crushing pressure of finances. At its peak, it had 150 million players and was valued at over $3.5 million.
But the golden days are now behind the Seattle-based developers. As the game goes dark on Monday, June 1, loyal fans and those who once enjoyed playing the game are tuning in one last time. Hundreds of thousands of obituaries are flowing on social media.
“Despite this popularity, we never quite figured out how to make Rec Room a sustainably profitable business,” the company had said in a statement. “Our costs always ended up overwhelming the revenue we brought in.”
Nevertheless, the fans are finding it hard to accept. But as the reality looms, the most important question is how long they can play the game one last time.
Also read: Why is Rec Room shutting down? Developer makes big future call as fans mourn; ‘Shattered…’
When Does Rec Room Shuts Down Monday
In the statement announcing the news of the shutdown, the company had said that the game servers would go down at noon Pacific Time. Thus, the Rec Room will officially not be available to play starting 12pm PT or 3pm EST on Monday, June 1.
"We spent a long time trying to find a way to make the numbers work," the statement read. "But with the recent shift in the VR market, along with broader headwinds in gaming, the path to profitability has gotten tough enough that we've made the difficult decision to shut things down.
"We're making this decision now, while we still have the ability to wind things down thoughtfully and do right by the people who built this with us."
Also read: Controllers to cameras: Bloodborne to The Legend of Zelda, video game adaptations that are headed to the big screen
Fans Write Heartfelt Obituaries
Fans on social media were sad, to say the least, as Rec Room shuts down.
“As you may know Rec room is shutting down tomorrow on June 1st here are some photos i took and gonna be editing some videos plus making fan art I'm gonna be crying alot too,” a fan wrote.
“Since like 2024 or earlier, I'm finally installing another game on my PS4. And that's Rec room, but I wonder if I'll be able to play it after my shift,” wrote one nostalgic fan.
"About to play Rec Room for the last time . gonna be crying in the rec room," grieved one.
“My last experience with rec room,” wrote one, writing a long tribute shared by slides for the departing game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More