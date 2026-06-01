What time will Rec Room shut down on June 1? Fans prep obituaries as popular game goes dark; ‘RIP’

The D-Day is here for Rec Room fans! The widely loved video game Rec Room is finally set to shut down after announcing earlier on March 30 that it would shutter after failing to find sustained profitability. Representational. (Rec Room/X)

However, the game enjoyed massive popularity despite the crushing pressure of finances. At its peak, it had 150 million players and was valued at over $3.5 million.

But the golden days are now behind the Seattle-based developers. As the game goes dark on Monday, June 1, loyal fans and those who once enjoyed playing the game are tuning in one last time. Hundreds of thousands of obituaries are flowing on social media.

“Despite this popularity, we never quite figured out how to make Rec Room a sustainably profitable business,” the company had said in a statement. “Our costs always ended up overwhelming the revenue we brought in.”

Nevertheless, the fans are finding it hard to accept. But as the reality looms, the most important question is how long they can play the game one last time.

Also read: Why is Rec Room shutting down? Developer makes big future call as fans mourn; ‘Shattered…’

When Does Rec Room Shuts Down Monday In the statement announcing the news of the shutdown, the company had said that the game servers would go down at noon Pacific Time. Thus, the Rec Room will officially not be available to play starting 12pm PT or 3pm EST on Monday, June 1.

"We spent a long time trying to find a way to make the numbers work," the statement read. "But with the recent shift in the VR market, along with broader headwinds in gaming, the path to profitability has gotten tough enough that we've made the difficult decision to shut things down.

"We're making this decision now, while we still have the ability to wind things down thoughtfully and do right by the people who built this with us."

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Fans Write Heartfelt Obituaries Fans on social media were sad, to say the least, as Rec Room shuts down.

“As you may know Rec room is shutting down tomorrow on June 1st here are some photos i took and gonna be editing some videos plus making fan art I'm gonna be crying alot too,” a fan wrote.

“Since like 2024 or earlier, I'm finally installing another game on my PS4. And that's Rec room, but I wonder if I'll be able to play it after my shift,” wrote one nostalgic fan.

"About to play Rec Room for the last time . gonna be crying in the rec room," grieved one.

“My last experience with rec room,” wrote one, writing a long tribute shared by slides for the departing game.