MUMBAI: The police on Sunday registered an FIR against the contractor, subcontractor, safety engineer and others in connection with the crane collapse at an under-construction site in Mira Road that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man on Thursday. Contractor held after crane crash killed 21-yr-old

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar) Rahul Chavan said the FIR was registered after a preliminary investigation. However, the victim’s family has demanded that the developer also be named as an accused.

“I am seeking accountability through a peaceful protest, which is my fundamental democratic and constitutional right. Threatening protesters instead of acting against those responsible undermines public confidence in the rule of law,” said Aziz Khokar, father of the deceased, Mohammed Muzammil Khokar.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 106(causing death by negligence), 324(mischief) and 3(5)(common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Necessary safety precautions were not in place. The builder had given the work to the contractor,” Chavan said.

After protesting for two days, Muzammil’s parents accepted his body and performed his last rites on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8.15pm on Thursday at an under-construction building inside the JP North complex in Mira Road, where a parking tower was being built. The 100-120-ft crane toppled from the structure, which had been built up to the 11th floor.

The crane crashed onto the road and parking area below, crushing several vehicles and trapping passersby under the debris. Khokar, a resident of JK Irish Housing Society in Ghodbunder, was parking his two-wheeler when the crane fell on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Two others, including a woman and the crane operator, were injured. Around 12 two-wheelers and four cars were damaged.

Teams from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation fire brigade, police and other emergency services carried out rescue and debris clearance operations through the night.

Residents said the toll could have been much higher. A daily evening prayer meeting is usually held at a temple inside the housing complex but did not take place on Thursday.

“Yesterday there was no prayer meet, due to which many people were saved,” a resident said.