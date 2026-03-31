Why is Rec Room shutting down? Developer makes big future call as fans mourn; ‘Shattered…’

Rec Room, the multiplayer VR video game that enjoyed niche popularity with millions of loyal players worldwide, is shutting down. The Seattle-based eponymous developer behind the game announced Monday that the platform will no longer be live on June 1. Representational. (Rec Room/X)

The company's decision has caused fans to mourn the departure of the game. It has also raised eyebrows in the video game community as the game was dubbed as an alternative to Roblox and was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021 with over 150 million users.

The company said that its decision was prompted by profitability issues despite the game's significant and loyal user base. But it has not left fans happy, as is evident from the slew of reactions on social media in the aftermath of the closure announcement.

“Sad to see it go. Its how I survived most of covid and was a huge way to feel connected to IRL's I couldn't see due to it. Met some awesome people and some of the best memories ive made on any game ever was on rec room,” one fan wrote.