Panchkula: Hurt in dogs’ attack, woman manages to save 3-month-old

(Blurb) Domestic help suffers severe bite wounds, referred to GMCH Domestic help suffers severe bite wounds, referred to GMCH in sec-32. (HT PHOTO)

A 28-year-old domestic help suffered multiple dog bite injuries but managed to save her three-month-old after a pack of stray canines attacked her in Rally village, Sector 12, Panchkula, on Sunday morning.

Sudha Devi was on her way to work in Sector 12 when four to five stray dogs attacked her. The stray dogs were trying to reach her baby, but she managed to shield the infant, she said.

According to her, she was forced to hand over her baby to passers-by as the dogs repeatedly bit her legs and back. She also said that the dogs are regularly fed by a local family and have attacked several people in the past. She hasn’t approached police yet to file any complaint.

She was initially taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, from where she was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Dr RS Chauhan, civil hospital’s principal medical officer, said Sudha reached the hospital at around 7.30 am with severe injuries. “She was administered a tetanus injection and an anti-rabies vaccine. As the injuries required expert evaluation, she was referred to GMCH-32 for plastic surgery and specialist consultation,” he said.

Rakesh Aggarwal, a member of Vikas Manch Panchkula, said the attack raises questions over the administration’s handling of the issue. He alleged that despite spending lakhs of rupees every year on catching stray dogs, sterilisation, vaccination and shelter homes, attacks continue to endanger residents across the city.

7,000 dog bite cases in 5 months

According to data, more than 7,000 dog-bite cases have occurred in the first five months of this year. Last year, the city recorded 14,230 such cases. Residents have alleged that the stray dog population has increased significantly across several sectors despite the ongoing sterilisation programme.