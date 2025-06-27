Johnny Noviello cause of death: Canadian man's family reveals years-long health condition after ICE death

Johnny Noviello, a Canadian citizen and lawful US permanent resident, died earlier this week while he was in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida. He was 49 years old. His death has raised questions about medical care in detention facilities, particularly after his family disclosed his long-standing health condition. Johnny Noviello died in ICE custody this week(X)

Johnny Noviello's cause of death

Noviello was found unresponsive at 12:54 PM on June 23, 2025, at the Miami detention center. Medical staff administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator while awaiting Miami Fire Rescue, who pronounced him dead at 1:36 PM, according to the ICE press release. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating, but no preliminary cause of death has been released yet.

ICE’s statement emphasizes that the cause remains under review by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with a report due within 90 days.

Johnny Noviello's family makes big revelation

Noviello’s family, including his father, Angelo Noviello, revealed he suffered from epilepsy, requiring daily medication to prevent seizures, his lawyers said.

Court documents from his 2023 conviction noted this condition, and his attorney, Daniel Leising, ensured medication access during his county jail sentence.

The family told the Miami Herald they worked ‘painstakingly’ to ensure Noviello received his medication in ICE custody but had limited contact after his May 15, 2025, arrest.

ICE detention

Noviello entered the US legally on January 2, 1988, and became a lawful permanent resident on October 24, 1991, living in Daytona Beach, Florida, since age 10. He co-owned Daytona Auto Sales with his father.

In October 2023, he was convicted in Volusia County of racketeering, trafficking in oxycodone (7-14 grams), trafficking in illegal drugs (4-14 grams), trafficking in hydrocodone, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, sentenced to 12 months in jail, serving about 125 days with credits. In February 2025, his sentence was converted to probation, per web:9.

On May 15, 2025, ICE arrested Noviello at a Florida probation office, charging him with removability for controlled substance violations, despite his permanent resident status.