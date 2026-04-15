Johnny Somali court verdict: Streamer sentenced to prison with labor in South Korea; what are the charges?

Johnny Somali has been sentenced to prison with labor in South Korea, according to Dexerto. A judge in South Korea sentenced a Somali on Tuesday, April 14.

Johnny Somali court verdict: Streamer sentenced to prison with labor in South Korea(Johnny Somali/YouTube)

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Somali’s penultimate court appearance was marked by him upsetting the judge by saying the was “unfair” because another Korean streamer, Bongbong, shared the same Deepfake videos he had but was still not facing any consequences. The prosecution recommended three years behind bars with hard labor for Somali, which made his mother file a petition, asking for leniency.

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Somali will reportedly be sent to a specialized labor prison where his phone will be confiscated. He will also receive offender status.

What are the charges against Johnny Somali?

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{{^usCountry}} Lawyer and YouTuber Legal Mindset, who has been documenting Somali’s trial since the beginning, reported that he was found guilty of all charges. Legal Mindset wrote in an X post, “Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) has been found guilty of all the charges, including the deepfakes which he plead not guilty to. GUILTY”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawyer and YouTuber Legal Mindset, who has been documenting Somali’s trial since the beginning, reported that he was found guilty of all charges. Legal Mindset wrote in an X post, “Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) has been found guilty of all the charges, including the deepfakes which he plead not guilty to. GUILTY”. {{/usCountry}}

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Somali is facing four charges of interference of business, two charges for violating the Minor Crimes Act, and two charges of sexual violence crimes.

He is accused of having streamed himself playing offensive noises on the subway, including speeches by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He allegedly also performed lap dances on a memorial that commemorates Korea’s World War II sex slaves. He was banned from YouTube as a result of the stream.

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Somali opened up about the case in an appearance in court last month. He argued with the judge that what he did would not have gotten him in legal trouble in the United States.

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“I did some foolish things under the influence of alcohol, and I realize the consequences,” he said. “I sincerely apologize for this. Having been born and raised in the United States, I did not realize how serious the consequences of these actions, which would not be illegal in the United States, could be in Korea.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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