South Korea tightens security ahead of BTS concert, President Lee flags terror risk

South Korea is looking to ramp up security ahead of BTS' comeback concert in Seoul on Saturday. In line with this, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that security and safety must be a top priority. This will be BTS' first performance in almost four years. (AFP)

The South Korean president also stressed on being prepared to handle any possible acts of “terror,” Reuters reported citing a live TV broadcast of a cabinet meeting.

More than a quarter of a million fans are expected to attend the mega concert, which will feature an open-air gig performed by the famed band, in central Seoul.

This will be BTS' first performance in almost four years, and will take place at Gwanghwamun Square, near the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace.

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Before their hiatus, BTS was at the height of their fame and frequently ranked among the most popular artists – including Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber – on music streaming platform Spotify.

The group is set to make its comeback on March 20 with their 5th studio album titled ‘ARIRANG’

Taylor Swift's Vienna concert was cancelled after terror plot Concerns regarding terror plots at concerts increased after American singer and pop sensation Taylor Swift had to cancel her ‘Eras Tour’ concert over an ISIS terror plot.

As part of her historic world tour, Swift was expected to perform three concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna between August 8 and 10 in 2024.

However, government officials got to know about a planned terrorist attack, following which the shows were cancelled. Two people were taken into custody, including a 19-year-old with alleged links to ISIS as well as a 17-year-old, who was also said to be inspired by the terrorist group and al-Qaeda.

A Syrian national living in Germany was also charged with supporting a foreign terror group in connection with the foiled plot. According to reports, 65,000 fans had bought tickets for the three shows. In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer said the cancellation due to the threat had planted a “new sense of fear” in her, adding that she felt a “tremendous amount of guilt” owing to the cancellation.