The Jones Fire has burnt 100+ acres of land, and has been active near the Hassayampa River bottom, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Officials said at 7:46 pm that firefighters stopped forward progress at 89.5 acres. However, interior pockets are still expected to burn due to the brush fire, and between eight and 10 RVs were destroyed.

Jones Fire: Check map and evacuation updates as massive blaze burns near Wickenburg; shocking videos surface(@azstateforestry/X)

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"The fire is burning on both sides of the river bottom and both sides of US 60," read a portion of the statement. “Across the fire, engines and a dozen are working in coordination with two Large Air Tankers and four Single Engine Air Tankers.”

No injuries have been reported.

Evacuation updates and maps

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{{^usCountry}} Maricopa County shared an emergency alert, saying in an 1:15 pm update on May 11, “SET Alert for the Jones Fire in Wickenburg, AZ. Prepare to evacuate. SET Alert boundaries: U.S. 93 to Zabel Mine Rd. And East and West of U.S. 60. The US 60 is closed at this time at milepost 111. APS has also shut off power east of U.S. 60. Gather needed items to include prescriptions, identification and important documents. Monitor local media & your cell phone for evacuation notification. Info: Maricopa.gov.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maricopa County shared an emergency alert, saying in an 1:15 pm update on May 11, “SET Alert for the Jones Fire in Wickenburg, AZ. Prepare to evacuate. SET Alert boundaries: U.S. 93 to Zabel Mine Rd. And East and West of U.S. 60. The US 60 is closed at this time at milepost 111. APS has also shut off power east of U.S. 60. Gather needed items to include prescriptions, identification and important documents. Monitor local media & your cell phone for evacuation notification. Info: Maricopa.gov.” {{/usCountry}}

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The alert said at 6:41 pm, “The US60 is open in both directions. There may be continued restrictions. Please drive with caution.”

Maps have surfaced too, as have shocking videos of the fire:

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Some evacuees have said that it is scary with the hottest days of the year still ahead. Erykah Santana, her husband, and their two dogs, said that they are among the Wickenburg residents who may not be able to return home due to evacuation orders.

"We’re gonna have to wait and see. We may be going up and staying with family in town," Santana said.

Santana is wheelchair-bound.

Read More | Gulf Shores State Park fire: Fire Department on scene; scary photos of brush fire emerge from Alabama city

"I am a bit nervous," she said. "We’re in an area that’s very dry and people aren’t always as careful as they can be with what they’re doing, and it is a concern for me because it is just so easy to start a fire."

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Officials with the American Red Cross have said a shelter has been set up at Wickenburg High School.

A GO alert has been issued, and residents from the U.S. 93 to Zabel Mine Road, from the railroad tracks west of U.S. 60 to the area east of U.S. 60, are being asked to evacuate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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