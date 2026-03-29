Alsip fire: Brush fire reported at S Kostner Avenue; scary visuals emerge
A brush fire was reported at 11910 S Kostner Avenue in Alsip, Illinois on Saturday and scary visuals of the blaze were shared online.
A brush fire was reported at 11910 S Kostner Avenue in Alsip, Illinois on Saturday and scary visuals of the blaze were shared online.
“Alsip Fire - Brush Box Alarm for a large brush fire near Kostner Ave and 119th Pl,” an alert on Facebook read. Another shared a map showing where the fire broke out.
Alsip fire department has not yet shared a cause of the fire or issued a formal statement in the matter. However, they too shared the alert about the blaze. In a subsequent post, they shared a video where a thick column of black smoke was seen rising to a sky with a cop car in the foreground.
Alsip fire: Scary visuals emerge
The Alsip fire department shared the following video.
Alsip is a village in Illinois and many there claimed to have heard a loud explosion or boom. One person asked what was on fire, making it clear that many did not quite know what was going on. Many people shared scary visuals of the blaze there.
One video showed large swathes of grassland on fire. Another person shared a photo of the blaze.
Many others shared different views of the fire. In one instance smoke could be seen next to a building. “Looks like it’s by the path behind prairie,” the person noted.
One person expressed fear and asked “is the fire done does anyone know? i live behind prairie don’t know if we should leave or not.” As of this moment, no evacuation orders have been issued.
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Another person gave an update on the blaze, saying “A big area from Cicero to the school on 119th. Spreading. Near 116th and Cicero behind banquet hall.” More videos of the blaze were also put up online.
Another video showed the extent of the blaze with one person praying for the safety of others.
While a cause for the fire is not known yet, many people claimed to have heard a loud boom sound before the blaze was reported. One person remarked, “my sister told me she heard a loud boom and felt a he ground like shake.”
Another added “I thought I was hearing things! My internet when out after that boom.” Yet another said “Is this what that loud boom was? And my power went out I'm over by 127th and Central.” Despite claims, it remains unknown if said boom had anything to do with the blaze.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More