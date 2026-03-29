Alsip fire: Brush fire reported at S Kostner Avenue; scary visuals emerge

A brush fire was reported at 11910 S Kostner Avenue in Alsip, Illinois on Saturday and scary visuals of the blaze were shared online. An alert was sent for a brush fire in Alsip, Illinois as people wondered what was burning. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel) “Alsip Fire - Brush Box Alarm for a large brush fire near Kostner Ave and 119th Pl,” an alert on Facebook read. Another shared a map showing where the fire broke out.

Map showing Alsip fire location. (Facebook/Chicagoland Dispatch)

Alsip fire department has not yet shared a cause of the fire or issued a formal statement in the matter. However, they too shared the alert about the blaze. In a subsequent post, they shared a video where a thick column of black smoke was seen rising to a sky with a cop car in the foreground. Alsip fire: Scary visuals emerge The Alsip fire department shared the following video.

Alsip is a village in Illinois and many there claimed to have heard a loud explosion or boom. One person asked what was on fire, making it clear that many did not quite know what was going on. Many people shared scary visuals of the blaze there.

One video showed large swathes of grassland on fire. Another person shared a photo of the blaze.

Many others shared different views of the fire. In one instance smoke could be seen next to a building. “Looks like it’s by the path behind prairie,” the person noted.

One person expressed fear and asked “is the fire done does anyone know? i live behind prairie don’t know if we should leave or not.” As of this moment, no evacuation orders have been issued. Also Read | Fire in Biloxi? Smoke seen from Gulfport as fire department issues dry weather warning Another person gave an update on the blaze, saying “A big area from Cicero to the school on 119th. Spreading. Near 116th and Cicero behind banquet hall.” More videos of the blaze were also put up online.

Another video showed the extent of the blaze with one person praying for the safety of others.