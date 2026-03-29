Fire in Biloxi? Smoke seen from Gulfport as fire department issues dry weather warning

A fire reportedly broke out near Biloxi in Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze or at least a thick column of smoke was visible from nearby Gulfport, which is about 13 miles away. A fire reportedly broke out in Biloxi, Mississippi. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) One person shared a photo on Facebook and asked “What’s on fire?”.

Smoke from fire can be seen from Gulfport, Mississippi. (Facebook/James Pannell)

Thick smoke could be seen from a distance in a picture posted by one James Pannell in the Gulfport MS Happenings group, which reports on local incidents. Also Read | Valero refinery explosion: Shocking videos show massive fire, smoke in Port Arthur, Texas | Watch A local news channel WLOX also shared a photo of the blaze. Their meteorologist noted the fire was near Highway 15, just north of D'Iberville. “We're seeing lots of smoke from a woods fire,” they noted, adding “Unfortunately, dry conditions and the strong breeze makes our fire risk much higher today. We remain under a Red Flag Warning until 7pm.”

Biloxi fire department is yet to comment on the matter. A cause for the blaze is not known either. However, the Gulfport Fire Department had issued a warning some hours back about dry weather conditions, urging people to avoid outdoor burning. “The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for our area due to dry conditions, low humidity, and increased winds. These conditions create a high risk for rapid fire spread. We are asking all residents to refrain from any outdoor burning for the next several days. Even a small spark can quickly turn into a dangerous fire under these conditions,” the statement read. “Please help us keep our community safe by delaying any burning until conditions improve. As always, if you see smoke or fire, call 911 immediately. Gulfport Fire Department is ready. Let’s do our part to prevent fires before they start,” it added. Meanwhile, a third person shared a photo from inside their car, which appeared to be on the highway. Thick smoke could be seen right ahead.