Fire in Biloxi? Smoke seen from Gulfport as fire department issues dry weather warning
A fire reportedly broke out near Biloxi in Mississippi and the blaze could be seen from the neighboring Gulfport, as photos were shared on social media.
A fire reportedly broke out near Biloxi in Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze or at least a thick column of smoke was visible from nearby Gulfport, which is about 13 miles away.
One person shared a photo on Facebook and asked “What’s on fire?”.
Thick smoke could be seen from a distance in a picture posted by one James Pannell in the Gulfport MS Happenings group, which reports on local incidents.
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A local news channel WLOX also shared a photo of the blaze. Their meteorologist noted the fire was near Highway 15, just north of D'Iberville.
“We're seeing lots of smoke from a woods fire,” they noted, adding “Unfortunately, dry conditions and the strong breeze makes our fire risk much higher today. We remain under a Red Flag Warning until 7pm.”
Biloxi fire department is yet to comment on the matter. A cause for the blaze is not known either. However, the Gulfport Fire Department had issued a warning some hours back about dry weather conditions, urging people to avoid outdoor burning.
“The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for our area due to dry conditions, low humidity, and increased winds. These conditions create a high risk for rapid fire spread. We are asking all residents to refrain from any outdoor burning for the next several days. Even a small spark can quickly turn into a dangerous fire under these conditions,” the statement read.
“Please help us keep our community safe by delaying any burning until conditions improve. As always, if you see smoke or fire, call 911 immediately. Gulfport Fire Department is ready. Let’s do our part to prevent fires before they start,” it added.
Meanwhile, a third person shared a photo from inside their car, which appeared to be on the highway. Thick smoke could be seen right ahead.
Reactions to report of fire
Several people reacted to reports of the fire, as the individual shared the photo of smoke rising. “Where at?,” one person asked on Facebook. Another added “I saw that just now the smoke cloud is massive and looks like it’s getting bigger because the cloud is much larger than a hour ago.”
Meanwhile, one person noted “You don't know that something's on fire. That's just smoke.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More