6 killed in series of shootings in US' Mississippi, suspect in custody

At least six people died in three different locations in a series of related shootings in United States' Mississippi on Friday night. A person was taken into the custody on Saturday after the multiple shootings, reported news agency Associated Press. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

A person was taken into the custody on Saturday after the series of shootings, reported news agency Associated Press.

In a post on Facebook, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, said that on Friday night, “multiple innocent lives lost due to violence”, adding that the have taken the suspect into custody.

“Unfortunately tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community. Multiple innocent lives lost due to violence. We do have the individual in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community. I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” Scott wrote in the post.

Also read: All angles of Minneapolis ICE shooting: Watch videos amid outrage over Renee Good killing

Minneapolis ICE shooting The shooting incident in Mississippi comes just days after a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel shot dead a woman in Minneapolis city in Minnesota state on Wednesday, leading to a huge uproar among people there demanding withdrawal of the ICE agents.

Also read: How did Renee Good end up in a fatal ICE shooting? What her wife Becca revealed

The victims, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was shot dead while apparently trying to drive away from ICE in Minneapolis as officers approached her car, which they said blocked their way, according to an AFP report.

After the shooting, Minneapolis mayor said on Friday that state investigators should be allowed to take part in the federal probe of the shooting.

Also read: Trump was asked, ‘Will you capture Putin too like Maduro?’ Here's what the US President said

While Trump administration has insisted that the ICE agent shot at the woman, whom it referred to as a “domestic terrorist”, as an act of self-defence, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, who is a Democrat said that it was not the time “bend the rules”.

“This is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to follow the law... The fact that Pam Bondi's Department of Justice and this presidential administration has already come to a conclusion about those facts is deeply concerning,” Frey said on Friday, as quoted by news agency AFP.