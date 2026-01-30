Cienaga fire: I-405 closed due to brush fire, flames seen in Hawthorne, El Segundo; videos show scary blaze

A map of the road closure was shared online. “Traffic Alert in Los Angeles on I-405 South near I-105 West, only HOV and #1 lanes are open. All other lanes will remain closed on I-405 Northbound and Southbound for an unknown duration due to a brush fire,” the post read.

A brush fire led to a closure on I-405 on Thursday. The blaze could be seen in adjacent cities of Hawthorne and El Segundo in Los Angeles County, California .

Updates on WatchDuty indicated that “Approximate 1 acre vegetation fire in brush with no exposures - per radio traffic.” Forward progression has been stopped at approximately 5 acres, the notification read. “Resources are working on mop up and the LA City resources are starting to be released,” a follow-up post said.

Also Read | Their homes survived the historic LA area wildfires, but a year later they fear living in them Los Angeles County Fire Department also confirmed the news in a X post. “BRUSH FIRE | FS18 | 405 Fwy at La Cienega Blvd #Hawthorne | #LACoFD units are on-scene of a 4 acre fire. Forward progress has stopped. Slight smoke in the area,” they wrote.

The blaze had been named Cienega Fire.