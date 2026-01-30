Cienaga fire: I-405 closed due to brush fire, flames seen in Hawthorne, El Segundo; videos show scary blaze
A brush fire led to a closure on I-405 on Thursday as the blaze could be seen in adjacent cities Hawthorne and El Segundo, in Los Angeles County, California.
A brush fire led to a closure on I-405 on Thursday. The blaze could be seen in adjacent cities of Hawthorne and El Segundo in Los Angeles County, California.
A map of the road closure was shared online. “Traffic Alert in Los Angeles on I-405 South near I-105 West, only HOV and #1 lanes are open. All other lanes will remain closed on I-405 Northbound and Southbound for an unknown duration due to a brush fire,” the post read.
Updates on WatchDuty indicated that “Approximate 1 acre vegetation fire in brush with no exposures - per radio traffic.” Forward progression has been stopped at approximately 5 acres, the notification read. “Resources are working on mop up and the LA City resources are starting to be released,” a follow-up post said.
Also Read | Their homes survived the historic LA area wildfires, but a year later they fear living in them
Los Angeles County Fire Department also confirmed the news in a X post. “BRUSH FIRE | FS18 | 405 Fwy at La Cienega Blvd #Hawthorne | #LACoFD units are on-scene of a 4 acre fire. Forward progress has stopped. Slight smoke in the area,” they wrote.
The blaze had been named Cienega Fire.
Videos show scary blaze
Videos shared online showed a scary blaze. One person wrote on X “cienaga fire off of the 405 south right before the el segundo exit hoping no one was injured.”
On Facebook, a person added “Big fire next to the freeway and the brush 405 and Imperial watch out fire trucks everywhere.”
Several others also shared videos. One person wrote, “fire near LAX, 405 North & South bound…”.
Another person shared a clip from inside their vehicle, while driving.
Tagging the LA County Fire Department, they wrote “fire on 405 South.” The grass fire might have stopped but there is massive traffic on the interstate. One person's photograph captured the scene.
“Northbound 405 southbound 405 basically closed apparently A Fire on both sides just south of the 105,” they noted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More