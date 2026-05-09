Joni Lamb's ‘swollen face’ video in focus in new cause of death update; Daystar boss was suffering

Fresh attention has shifted toward the final public appearances of Joni Lamb following her sudden death. The Daystar Network confirmed the 65-year-old's passing on May 7, further revealing that she had been privately battling serious health issues before suffering a recent back injury that worsened her condition. Now, social media users are focused on a resurfaced video showing the longtime Daystar president appearing visibly unwell on-air.

Joni Lamb died at the age of 65 and Daystar issued a statement on her health struggles. (Daystar)

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“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,” Daystar TV said in its statement. “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.”

Read More: Who is Suzy Lamb? Joni Lamb's daughter-in-law opens up about anger, loss after her death: 'I really hate...'

‘Swollen face’

Following the announcement of her death, an older clip involving Lamb began circulating widely across social media platforms. In the video, viewers pointed out that Lamb appeared noticeably different during a broadcast, with many focusing on her visibly swollen face and what some described as unclear speech patterns.

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{{^usCountry}} A commentary page called Voice Of Insight highlighted the clip and said: “Recently, viewers started pointing out something unusual during a broadcast. According to multiple online commentators, Joni Lamb appeared on air looking different than usual. Some people claimed her face looked swollen, while others said that her speech sounded slightly unclear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A commentary page called Voice Of Insight highlighted the clip and said: “Recently, viewers started pointing out something unusual during a broadcast. According to multiple online commentators, Joni Lamb appeared on air looking different than usual. Some people claimed her face looked swollen, while others said that her speech sounded slightly unclear.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Then shortly after that appearance, she reportedly missed a broadcast. Instead, Rachel Lamb Brown stepped in to co-host the programme with Doug Weisz. Now, normally it might not mean much, but because of all the past controversies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Then shortly after that appearance, she reportedly missed a broadcast. Instead, Rachel Lamb Brown stepped in to co-host the programme with Doug Weisz. Now, normally it might not mean much, but because of all the past controversies.” {{/usCountry}}

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Back in March, another user said: “ Daystar TV CEO Joni Lamb appears on TV with face swollen. She obviously has some real medical issues going on here. It seems Joni was absent today and Rachael joined to co host with Doug Weiss. I do not wish Joni and Doug harm but i do feel its only a matter of time before God catches up with these two. The house of cards will come down at some point the question is how long can they keep the show going. ICHABOD -The glory of the Lord is no longer with Daystar TV.”

Viewers also noted that Lamb’s daughter, Rachel Lamb Brown, had reportedly filled in for her during a later episode alongside Lamb’s husband Doug Weiss.

Possible medical issues

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The resurfaced footage triggered widespread speculation online regarding Lamb’s health in the weeks before her death. Some users suggested medications or steroid treatments may have contributed to her appearance.

Read More: Joni Lamb's husband gives update amid new cause of death report: ‘There are no words…’

“Maybe she is using corticosteroids, which makes you swell like that,” one user wrote. Another commented: “Steroids for a disc swelling problem. Narcotics for severe pain. Sad.”

Others speculated about possible neurological conditions, though none of those claims have been officially confirmed.

One user wrote: “Looks like Bell’s palsy from a stroke when you have one part of your face drooping.”

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The same commenter added observations about Lamb’s movement during broadcasts, claiming her left arm appeared weak or immobile.

Another viewer wrote: “She was on Table Talk today. It may have been a rerun, I don't know. I paid close attention. Her face was swollen like this picture. Her left arm was kind of hanging under the table. It never moved.”

“What is going on. Ministry Now was a rerun from January.”

No official medical confirmation has linked Lamb to Bell’s palsy, paralysis, or a stroke.

Daystar confirms worsening condition before death

Daystar Television Network later revealed that Lamb’s condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days despite treatment efforts.

“Despite the dedicated effort of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,” the network stated. We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.”

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Lamb co-founded Daystar alongside her late husband Marcus Lamb in 1993. Following Marcus Lamb’s death from COVID-19-related complications in 2021, she became president of the network.

She later married Doug Weiss in 2023.

According to Daystar, Lamb had already helped establish an executive leadership structure before her death to ensure the ministry would continue operating without disruption.

She is survived by her husband Doug Weiss and her three children - Jonathan Lamb, Rachel Lamb Brown, and Rebecca Lamb Weiss.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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