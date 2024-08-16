By Kanishka Singh Jordanian charged in US for threats against perceived Israel supporters

WASHINGTON, - A Jordanian citizen residing in Orlando, Florida, was charged with threatening to use explosives and destruction of an energy facility after threats against businesses for their perceived support of Israel, the U.S. Justice Department said.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Incidents of hate against Jews, Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians and Israelis in the U.S. have risen since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Israel subsequently launched its now more than 10-month old military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza that has caused a humanitarian crisis.

KEY QUOTES

"We allege that the defendant threatened to carry out hate-fueled mass violence in our country, motivated in part by a desire to target businesses for their perceived support of Israel," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrested man was identified as Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43 and could not immediately be contacted.

FBI Director Christopher Wray added that "the defendant allegedly attacked a power facility and threatened local businesses, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages."

CONTEXT

From about June, Hnaihen allegedly targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area for their perceived support for Israel, the Justice Department said. Wearing a mask, under the cover of night, Hnaihen allegedly smashed the glass front doors of businesses and left behind warning letters, the department said.

Hnaihen is believed to have caused more than $700,000 in damage, the Justice Department said, adding he was arrested on July 11.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each of the four threat offenses and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the destruction of an energy facility offense, according to the Justice Department.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.