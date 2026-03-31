Joseph Duggar: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are ‘heartbroken,' ‘helping Kendra’ with children after son's arrest

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have spoken out for the first time following the arrest of their son Joseph Duggar on serious child molestation charges. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say they are “heartbroken” as their son Joseph Duggar faces serious charges. (littleduggarfamily/ Instagram)

What are the parents saying? A family spokesperson told People on March 30 that Joseph's parents, Jim Bob who is 60 and Michelle who is 59 are "heartbroken over this entire situation."

"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time," the spokesperson said, referring to Joseph's wife Kendra and their four children together. "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many."

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What is Joseph Duggar accused of? Joseph was arrested on March 18 and charged in Florida with serious offenses involving a child under 12, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The allegations are linked to incidents that reportedly happened during a family vacation in Panama City Beach in 2020, when the girl was 9 years old.

He is also facing separate criminal charges in Arkansas and a source told People that case is not connected to the Florida case.

Also Read: Joseph Duggar arrest: Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband break silence on ‘devastating news’

Why was Kendra Duggar arrested? Joseph’s wife Kendra was also arrested and charged in Arkansas. A family spokesperson told People that her charges are “totally unrelated” to the felony charges her husband faces in Florida. “She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime,” the spokesperson said.

Both Joseph and Kendra face four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree in connection with the Arkansas charges, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Kendra is currently out on bail. Both are scheduled to appear in an Arkansas courtroom on April 29.