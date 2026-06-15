Josh Hokit's ‘disgusting’ remark on Michelle Obama creates huge uproar: ‘This is embarrassing and gross’

UFC fighter Josh Hokit made sure to stir controversy on the night of his victory by shouting, "Michelle Obama is a man" after winning his match at the White House.

Josh Hokit, mixed martial artist, faces Derrick Lewis, mixed martial artist, during a heavyweight bout during the UFC Freedom250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hokit achieved a knockout against Derrick Lewis in the third round of their heavyweight fight during the remarkable UFC Freedom 250 event held on the South Lawn, maintaining his undefeated status following the polarizing actions that captured media attention in the week prior.

However, it was his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that will be remembered infamously, as he spoke directly to US President Donald Trump, who was seated in the front row of the audience.

“I’m the man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what? F*** the speech. Shoutout to Trump for having the balls to put some s*** like this on," Hokit said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “And if I’m gonna say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the ‘Incredible Hok’, and that’s my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And if I’m gonna say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the ‘Incredible Hok’, and that’s my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He then addressed Alex Pereira, who was set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship in the co-main event, and remarked: “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then addressed Alex Pereira, who was set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship in the co-main event, and remarked: “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Josh Hokit faces backlash over anti-Michelle Obama remark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Josh Hokit faces backlash over anti-Michelle Obama remark {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hokit is known for his outrageous behavior. During his weigh-in on Friday, he seemed to vomit on himself slightly, remarking, “maybe I was out drinking.” However, fans remained skeptical, believing it to be staged.

Additionally, he has a troubling history of making offensive and racist remarks, with accusations of women being men frequently serving as one of his preferred insults.

Critics on social media condemned him for his remarks directed at Obama, with one writing, “Absolutely disgusting.”

“Absolute trash,” another said.

“I have covered every president since Ronald Reagan. I can honestly say that not once in 40 years have I ever thought I would see anything like this on the South Lawn of the White House,” a third user stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is MAGA. The absolute worst of America,” the fourth person said.

“This POS was literally drooling and throwing up on himself yesterday, and today is shucking/jiving for Trump’s bitcoin,” the fifth user said.

“OMG. A fighter just declared “Michelle Obama is a man” on the White House lawn as Joe Rogan chuckles. Tonight is a DISGRACE to our country, not a celebration,” one more commented.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON