Josh Hokit's ‘disgusting’ remark on Michelle Obama creates huge uproar: ‘This is embarrassing and gross’
Controversial UFC victory: Josh Hokit shouts 'Michelle Obama is a man' after knockout win, drawing huge backlash.
UFC fighter Josh Hokit made sure to stir controversy on the night of his victory by shouting, "Michelle Obama is a man" after winning his match at the White House.
Hokit achieved a knockout against Derrick Lewis in the third round of their heavyweight fight during the remarkable UFC Freedom 250 event held on the South Lawn, maintaining his undefeated status following the polarizing actions that captured media attention in the week prior.
However, it was his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that will be remembered infamously, as he spoke directly to US President Donald Trump, who was seated in the front row of the audience.
“I’m the man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what? F*** the speech. Shoutout to Trump for having the balls to put some s*** like this on," Hokit said.
“And if I’m gonna say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the ‘Incredible Hok’, and that’s my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.”{{/usCountry}}
“And if I’m gonna say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the ‘Incredible Hok’, and that’s my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.”{{/usCountry}}
He then addressed Alex Pereira, who was set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship in the co-main event, and remarked: “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?”{{/usCountry}}
He then addressed Alex Pereira, who was set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship in the co-main event, and remarked: “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?”{{/usCountry}}
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Josh Hokit faces backlash over anti-Michelle Obama remark{{/usCountry}}
Josh Hokit faces backlash over anti-Michelle Obama remark{{/usCountry}}
Hokit is known for his outrageous behavior. During his weigh-in on Friday, he seemed to vomit on himself slightly, remarking, “maybe I was out drinking.” However, fans remained skeptical, believing it to be staged.
Additionally, he has a troubling history of making offensive and racist remarks, with accusations of women being men frequently serving as one of his preferred insults.
Critics on social media condemned him for his remarks directed at Obama, with one writing, “Absolutely disgusting.”
“Absolute trash,” another said.
“I have covered every president since Ronald Reagan. I can honestly say that not once in 40 years have I ever thought I would see anything like this on the South Lawn of the White House,” a third user stated.
“This is MAGA. The absolute worst of America,” the fourth person said.
“This POS was literally drooling and throwing up on himself yesterday, and today is shucking/jiving for Trump’s bitcoin,” the fifth user said.
“OMG. A fighter just declared “Michelle Obama is a man” on the White House lawn as Joe Rogan chuckles. Tonight is a DISGRACE to our country, not a celebration,” one more commented.