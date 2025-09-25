Joshua Jahn had 'Antifa link'? Laura Loomer's wild claims in Dallas ICE facility shooting

Joshua Jahn, the suspect in the shooting at the ICE field office in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, is under intense public scrutiny. Since Jahn was identified as the suspect by the New York Post, citing law enforcement, his social media presence prior to Wednesday's incident is being looked at. Joshua Jahn, the Dallas ICE facility shooting suspect(Collin County Sheriff's Office and X)

Amid that, Laura Loomer, the popular conservative commentator and journalist, put forth Jahn's links with Antifa, the group recently banned by Donald Trump as a terror organization. Loomer dug out the now-deleted Facebook profile of Joshua Jahn and found that his profile picture contained an Antifa poster on it.

"The profile photo is of an armed communist with the hammer and sickle," Loomer wrote, adding that the text in the photo read: "GLORIOUS EXPOSITION, COMRADE."

"He also has a previous conviction for selling Marijuana," Loomer added. "Proof this was Leftist political violence against ICE officers."

Also read: Joshua Jahn Republican or Democrat? Dallas 'anti-ICE' shooter's political affiliation revealed

Joshua Jahn Motive: What We Know So Far

Joshua Jahn, who killed himself after killing two detainees and injuring one, has been identified as a registered independent who voted last in the 2024 US election. FBI Director Kash Patel shared photos of bullet casings with 'ANTI-ICE' written on them. Additionally, the FBI said that the shooting is being investigated as an "act of targeted violence."

Meanwhile, Joshua Jahn's brother, Noah Jahn, revealed that Joshua was not politically inclined on either side. NBC News reported, citing voting records, that Joshua Jahn was a registered independent.

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” his brother said. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew. He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew.”