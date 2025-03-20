Joshua Riibe, seen with Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, leaves Dominican Republic

Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old St. Cloud University student in Minnesota and the last known person to have seen missing Indian-origin University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic, left the Caribbean nation on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing his lawyers. Joshua Riibe's lawyer, Alfredo Guzman Saladin, speaks to the press in this screengrab taken from a video on the day of a hearing in the case of U.S. missing student Sudiksha Konanki in Higuey, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

After a trial lasting more than five hours, Judge Edwin Rijo ruled that Joshua Riibe, who is classified as a witness in the disappearance case, should have full rights under Dominican law and no restrictions on his movement. It remains unclear where Riibe travelled after departing the Dominican Republic.

Guzmán Ariza, Abogados Consultores, the law firm representing Riibe’s family, said that the La Altagracia prosecutor’s office had offered to return his passport. “While appreciating the offer, Joshua opted to obtain a new passport from the U.S. consulate for privacy reasons, which was expedited,” the firm said.

Konanki had travelled to the Caribbean nation on March 3 for spring break with five female friends. Police reported that she disappeared from a beach near her hotel before dawn on March 6.

Born in India, Konanki later became a US permanent resident.

Why was Joshua Riibe released after being detained?

Riibe was previously detained by Dominican police, but on Tuesday, Judge Edwin Rijo ordered his release, stating that he could cooperate with authorities without being held in custody. He has not been named a suspect in the case.

According to a transcript of his interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media, NBC, and Telemundo, Riibe recounted that he and Konanki had been drinking on the beach and kissing in the ocean when they were caught in a current. He said that, as a former lifeguard, he managed to help bring her back to shore.

Riibe told investigators that after reaching the beach, he vomited, and Konanki told him she was going to retrieve her belongings. When he looked up again, she was gone. He said he was later shocked to learn of her disappearance.

Sudiksha's parents want authorities to declare her dead

On Monday, Sudiksha Konanki’s parents requested that Dominican authorities officially declare their daughter legally dead.

In a letter, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki stated that after an extensive search, local officials believe their 20-year-old daughter drowned.

“Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence,” they wrote. “While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory.”

Michael Chapman, sheriff of Loudoun County, Virginia—where the Konanki family resides—said in a statement Tuesday that officials have been coordinating with Dominican authorities and continue to examine evidence in the case.

“The disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki is tragic, and we cannot imagine the grief her family has been feeling,” he said. “Sudiksha’s family has expressed their belief that she drowned. While a final decision to make such a declaration rests with authorities in the Dominican Republic, we will support the Konanki family in every way possible.”

(With Associated Press inputs)