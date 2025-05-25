Julian Fleming's health update: Ex-Penn State receiver ‘seriously’ injured in fatal ATV crash, Is he still in hospital?

Julian Fleming, a former Penn State wide receiver, was involved in a fatal ATV accident on Friday night, stated the Pennsylvania State Police reported. A female who died in the accident has been identified as his girlfriend. Fleming was admitted to the hospital with a “suspected serious injury,” as per PSU. Julian Fleming, a former Penn State wide receiver, was involved in a fatal ATV accident on Friday night, stated the Pennsylvania State Police reported.

Fleming was operating an ATV with passenger Alyssa Boyd. However, it struck a deer on Painter Lick Lane in Columbia Township at 8:13 pm, according to state police in Towanda.

Julian Fleming's health update

While Fleming, 24, was taken to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital and Boyd, 23, was declared dead at the scene. The state police said neither Fleming nor Boyd were wearing safety gear.

Fleming was ranked as the top prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and was a standout student at Southern Columbia High School. Despite starting four games and finishing with just 14 catches for 176 yards and one touchdown, Fleming finished third among Penn State players with a 45 percent offensive snap share.

He caught two fourth-down passes on a game-tying drive late in an OT triumph at USC, which was one of his most memorable moments.

Fleming was an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Green Bay Packers, but he reportedly missed his physical due to back and hip issues.

According to state police, the probe into the collision is still ongoing.

Is Julian Fleming still in hospital?

Fleming, 24, has reportedly been released from the hospital, according to Lions247 sources.

Fleming transferred from Ohio State to Penn State for the 2024 season. Fleming was anticipated to sign a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers following his non-inclusion in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the offer was withdrawn after Fleming failed his medical examination due to hip and back issues, according to The News-Item, an eastern Pennsylvania media publication.