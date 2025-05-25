Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who was Alyssa Boyd? Ex-Penn State football star Julian Fleming's girlfriend killed in ATV crash that left him injured

ByShweta Kukreti
May 25, 2025 10:34 PM IST

In a horrific ATV crash in Pennsylvania, Alyssa Boyd, 23, was killed and Julian Fleming, 24, was critically injured.

A terrifying ATV incident in rural Pennsylvania claimed the life of Penn State and Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming's girlfriend and critically injured his girlfriend Alyssa Boyd, authorities confirmed.

Alyssa Boyd and Julian Fleming
Alyssa Boyd and Julian Fleming

Pennsylvania State Police informed that Fleming, 24, and Boyd, 23, were traveling along a rural road in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, which is near the New York state line, when they collided with a deer that darted in front of them while driving a Yamaha quad.

According to her social media accounts, Boyd was a student at the University of Alabama. Police said she died at the scene after suffering “extensive injuries” in the collision.

Fleming, who resides in Pennsylvania, was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital after suffering severe injuries. State police said neither rider was wearing a helmet.

A dead deer "consistent with damage observed on the ATV" was discovered in the vicinity, according to the police report. Originally from Southern Columbia in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, Fleming was a five-star prospect. He began his career at Ohio State until transferring to Penn State in early 2024.

The wide receiver, who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent after playing for the Nittany Lions the previous season, apparently failed his fitness test and did not wind up joining the team.

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Who was Alyssa Boyd? Ex-Penn State football star Julian Fleming's girlfriend killed in ATV crash that left him injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On