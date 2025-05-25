Who was Alyssa Boyd? Ex-Penn State football star Julian Fleming's girlfriend killed in ATV crash that left him injured

A terrifying ATV incident in rural Pennsylvania claimed the life of Penn State and Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming's girlfriend and critically injured his girlfriend Alyssa Boyd, authorities confirmed. Alyssa Boyd and Julian Fleming

Pennsylvania State Police informed that Fleming, 24, and Boyd, 23, were traveling along a rural road in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, which is near the New York state line, when they collided with a deer that darted in front of them while driving a Yamaha quad.

According to her social media accounts, Boyd was a student at the University of Alabama. Police said she died at the scene after suffering “extensive injuries” in the collision.

Fleming, who resides in Pennsylvania, was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital after suffering severe injuries. State police said neither rider was wearing a helmet.

A dead deer "consistent with damage observed on the ATV" was discovered in the vicinity, according to the police report. Originally from Southern Columbia in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, Fleming was a five-star prospect. He began his career at Ohio State until transferring to Penn State in early 2024.

The wide receiver, who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent after playing for the Nittany Lions the previous season, apparently failed his fitness test and did not wind up joining the team.