July 2025 USCIS Visa bulletin: Some relief for Indian green card applicants as dates advanced for EB-3, F2A, F4

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 10, 2025 05:27 PM IST

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the Visa Bulletin for July 2025. Here's a breakdown of key takeaways:

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the Visa Bulletin for July 2025, showing some relief for Indian green card applicants. While the dates for key employment-based categories like EB-1 and EB-2 will see no change, the Final Action Date for EB-3 will advance by one week. 

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the Visa Bulletin for July 2025(shutter stock)
Additionally, some categories under the family-sponsored cases will see significant date changes. Here's a breakdown of what green card hopefuls from India can expect to see next month:

Also Read: USCIS Visa Bulletin June 2025: No good news for Indian green card applicants, delays to continue

July 2025 USCIS Visa Bulletin key takeaways

Final Action Dates:

For family-sponsored cases -

  1. F1 (unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): Advanced by over a month to July 15, 2016, from the previous June 8, 2016.
  2. F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): Significant jump from January 1, 2022, to September 1, 2022.
  3. F2B (unmarried sons and daughters - 21 years of age or older - of permanent residents): The new date is October 15, 2016, up from the previous September 22, 2016.
  4. F3 (married sons and daughters of US citizens): Changed from June 22, 2011 to August 1, 2011.
  5. F4 (brothers and sisters of adult US citizens): New date is July 8, 2006, previously it was June 15, 2006.

For employment-based cases -

  1. EB-3 (Skilled Workers): Advances slightly to April 22, 2013, from April 15, 2013.

Also Read: H-1B case status: How to check updates on USCIS portal? Step by step process

Dates for Filing:

For family-sponsored cases -

  1. F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): A one-month jump from February 1, 2025, to March 1, 2025.
  2. F4 (brothers and sisters of adult US citizens): Advances to December 1, 2006, from October 1, 2006. 

For employment-based cases - 

No change in dates for filing visa applications across all categories. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / July 2025 USCIS Visa bulletin: Some relief for Indian green card applicants as dates advanced for EB-3, F2A, F4
