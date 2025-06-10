July 2025 USCIS Visa bulletin: Some relief for Indian green card applicants as dates advanced for EB-3, F2A, F4
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the Visa Bulletin for July 2025. Here's a breakdown of key takeaways:
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the Visa Bulletin for July 2025, showing some relief for Indian green card applicants. While the dates for key employment-based categories like EB-1 and EB-2 will see no change, the Final Action Date for EB-3 will advance by one week.
Additionally, some categories under the family-sponsored cases will see significant date changes. Here's a breakdown of what green card hopefuls from India can expect to see next month:
July 2025 USCIS Visa Bulletin key takeaways
Final Action Dates:
For family-sponsored cases -
- F1 (unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): Advanced by over a month to July 15, 2016, from the previous June 8, 2016.
- F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): Significant jump from January 1, 2022, to September 1, 2022.
- F2B (unmarried sons and daughters - 21 years of age or older - of permanent residents): The new date is October 15, 2016, up from the previous September 22, 2016.
- F3 (married sons and daughters of US citizens): Changed from June 22, 2011 to August 1, 2011.
- F4 (brothers and sisters of adult US citizens): New date is July 8, 2006, previously it was June 15, 2006.
For employment-based cases -
- EB-3 (Skilled Workers): Advances slightly to April 22, 2013, from April 15, 2013.
Dates for Filing:
For family-sponsored cases -
- F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): A one-month jump from February 1, 2025, to March 1, 2025.
- F4 (brothers and sisters of adult US citizens): Advances to December 1, 2006, from October 1, 2006.
For employment-based cases -
No change in dates for filing visa applications across all categories.