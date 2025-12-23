Justice Department flags 'untrue' claims as new email lists Trump as passenger on 8 private Epstein flights

The US Justice Department on Tuesday released another set of documents linked to its investigation into the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A banner of Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump displayed during a protest earlier this year.(REUTERS)

An internal email included in the Jeffrey Epstein case files claims that Donald Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet more frequently than had previously been reported, according to the US Department of Justice.

However, the DoJ has cautioned against “untrue and sensationalist” claims made against the American President in a post on X.

What do the new files reveal?

One of the Epstein documents is an email stating that “Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”

The email, dated January 7, 2020, is part of a chain with the subject line: “RE: Epstein flight records".

While the sender and recipient of the email are redacted, the signature block at the bottom identifies an assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York, though the name is also redacted.

The email, dated January 7, 2020, is part of a chain with the subject line: “RE: Epstein flight records".(US Department of Justice)

The email states: “He is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.”

It further notes: “On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old”, with the individual’s name redacted.

The email adds: “On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.”

What happened?

In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking of a minor.

Trump had been friends with Jeffrey Epstein for several years but has said the two fell out around 2004, well before Epstein was first arrested.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, and his name appearing in flight records does not in itself indicate criminal conduct.