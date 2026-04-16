Justin Fairfax motive: Why ex-Virginia Lt Gov killed his wife in suspected murder-suicide; scary divorce details out

Former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his estranged wife before taking his own life inside their home in Annandale, in what police describe as a suspected murder-suicide amid an ongoing and “messy” divorce.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax presides over the state's senate in Richmond, Virginia.(REUTERS)

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According to New York Post, Fairfax, 47, fatally shot Cerina Fairfax multiple times in the basement of their residence shortly after midnight, before turning the gun on himself elsewhere in the house.

What police have said

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis confirmed the sequence of events, adding that the couple’s two teenage children were inside the home at the time. Their son called 911 to report the shooting.

“It is high-profile in nature, it’s tragic in nature,” Davis told reporters, as quoted by New York Post. “Certainly a fall from grace for a relatively high-profile family.”

He added that it was “extra tragic” that the children were present when the incident occurred.

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Divorce battle

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities say the couple, who had been married for nearly two decades, were in the middle of divorce proceedings while still living under the same roof. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities say the couple, who had been married for nearly two decades, were in the middle of divorce proceedings while still living under the same roof. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Court records cited by New York Post show Cerina Fairfax filed for divorce in July 2025, roughly a year after the couple initially separated. Police indicated that recent legal developments may have played a role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court records cited by New York Post show Cerina Fairfax filed for divorce in July 2025, roughly a year after the couple initially separated. Police indicated that recent legal developments may have played a role. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t think it’s a secret that there’s been divorce proceedings that have been ongoing,” Davis said, adding that Fairfax had recently been served paperwork related to an upcoming court hearing, which “apparently led to this incident.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t think it’s a secret that there’s been divorce proceedings that have been ongoing,” Davis said, adding that Fairfax had recently been served paperwork related to an upcoming court hearing, which “apparently led to this incident.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police had previously been called to the home in January after Fairfax accused his wife of assault. However, investigators later concluded that claim was false after reviewing footage from cameras installed in the house, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had previously been called to the home in January after Fairfax accused his wife of assault. However, investigators later concluded that claim was false after reviewing footage from cameras installed in the house, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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A close associate, conservative columnist Sophia Nelson, said Fairfax had been “deeply depressed” during the divorce, though she added: “We never saw this coming. Ever. We are all devastated.”

Political rise and past allegations

Once seen as a rising Democratic figure, Fairfax served as lieutenant governor under Ralph Northam after his election in 2017. His career stalled in 2019 when multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

Among them, Vanessa Tyson alleged he raped her in 2004, while Meredith Watson accused him of an earlier assault in 2000. Fairfax denied the allegations, saying the encounters were consensual.

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The couple, who met as students at Duke University, had been married since 2006 and were raising two children.

As investigations continue, authorities have not released further details.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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