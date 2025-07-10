K3 shooting band net worth: How is the basketball product from Shark Tank doing a year later?

Shark Tank Season 15, Episode 21, which aired on April 19, 2024, introduced the world to K3 shooting bands. Created and presented by Nicky Young, a former basketball player, the product was meant to help users deliver better jump shots while playing the game. Following negotiations, Shark Lori Greiner and guest Shark Michael Rubin collectively agreed to make a $100,000 investment for a 40% equity in the company. K3 shooting bands appeared on Shark Tank last year(Instagram)

Current net worth

According to Shark Tank Insights, the business is valued at $302,000 as of April 2025, due to its estimated 10% annual growth rate. Although the counteroffer Young received was lower than what she had originally demanded, the product saw a sharp increase in website traffic and garnered a lot of user interest post its release.

Idea behind the product

Young, daughter to a former New York Knicks player, created the K3 shooting band based on her personal experience of playing the sport. She came up with the idea to create a tool for players to add force to their middle fingers for better jump shots back in 2009.

“The resistance on the pointer and middle finger causes the shooter to use the two fingers that give the basketball rotation, proper form, and restrain the fingers against the basketball,” says the official website of K3 shooting bands. “When the band is taken off, your pointer and middle finger will push against the basketball and will help the shooter shoot with rotation, shoot further, and shoot the basketball with proper technique.”

Where can I shop for the product?

The product is currently available in eight Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and on Walmart Marketplace at a retail price of $19.99, as per Shark Tank Insights. Customers can also order the product online from Amazon. It’s available in a wide variety of sizes ranging from those designed for kids to those meant for adults.

By Stuti Gupta