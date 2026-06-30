...
...
Next Story

Kalief Terrill Walker: Greenville shooting suspect, 18, arrested again after Haywood Mall shooting charges

Kalief Terrill Walker, 18, has been arrested in connection with a Greenville shooting in March, facing charges like attempted murder.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 04:10 PM IST
By Shweta Kukreti
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

An 18-year-old male, previously charged in relation to a shooting at Haywood Mall, along with a juvenile suspect, has been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in March inside a residence in Greenville.

An 18-year-old male, Kalief Terrill Walker, and a juvenile have been arrested for a March shooting in Greenville. (Greenville County Detention Center)
An 18-year-old male, Kalief Terrill Walker, and a juvenile have been arrested for a March shooting in Greenville. (Greenville County Detention Center)

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Greenville County Communications received a 911 call regarding gunfire directed at a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, March 27.

Haywood Mall shooting: Kalief Terrill Walker and juvenile arrested

After conducting an investigation, deputies took into custody 18-year-old Kalief Terrill Walker and a juvenile suspect in relation to the shooting.

Walker faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The detention center has stated that he was denied bond for all charges.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI delivers key message as TMZ intervenes in missing probe amid ransom note investigation

Court records show that Walker was arrested on June 14 for breach of peace, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a stolen pistol.

These charges are related to a shooting that occurred on June 13 at Haywood Mall, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized.

Arrest of Walker's brother

Investigators said that the shooting seemed to be an isolated incident, originating from a dispute among acquaintances, which escalated into gunfire.

The Greenville Police reported that Walker sustained injuries to his shoulder and neck, while a woman, who appeared to be an innocent bystander, was shot in the foot, Fox Carolina reported.

Walker was assigned a total bond of $15,000 for the following offenses:

- Breach of peace, high and aggravated

- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

- Possession of a stolen firearm

Additionally, police stated that Walker's brother, 17-year-old Kamari Stephone Walker, was apprehended and charged as an adult with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

us newsus shootingus crime news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/Kalief Terrill Walker: Greenville shooting suspect, 18, arrested again after Haywood Mall shooting charges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON