US Election: New poll indicates winds of change in Kamala vs Trump battle

US Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly leading rival former US President Donald Trump in a national presidential poll released on Tuesday, marking one of the first major surveys conducted since President Joe Biden "stood down" from the presidential race.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris holds a slight edge over Trump, with 44 per cent to his 42 per cent. This poll was conducted in the two days following Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was exiting the race and endorsing his vice president. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump,” Biden said in a statement.

The previous week's poll had Harris and Trump tied at 44 per cent each. Harris, 59, and Trump, now the elder in the presidential race at 78, remain in tight competition as new surveys reflect.

Harris narrowly trails Trump in another survey also released on Tuesday. Both results fall within the polls’ margins of error, indicating a highly competitive race.

Trump edges out Harris in PBS News poll

The recent surveys followed political milestones, including the Republican National Convention, where Trump formally accepted the party’s presidential nomination and Biden’s exit from the race. Harris’s performance in these polls, buoyed by Democratic voter enthusiasm following the shakeup in the race, suggests she has effectively neutralized the typical post-convention bounce that candidates usually receive.

In a Monday PBS News/NPR/Marist poll, Trump edged out Harris with 46 per cent to her 45 per cent among US registered voters, leaving nine per cent undecided. When third-party candidates or independents are included, both Trump and Harris are tied at 42 per cent, with other candidates trailing significantly.

The PBS News survey also revealed that a significant majority, 87 per cent, of Americans believe Biden’s decision to drop out was the right move. This sentiment transcends partisan and generational lines. Additionally, 41 per cent of respondents believe Biden’s decision increases the Democrats' chances of winning in November, compared to 24 per cent who think it decreases their odds and 34 per cent who see it makes no difference.

These polls come in the wake of Trump “miraculously” surviving an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.