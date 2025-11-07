Kanye West meets Rabbi Pinto to apologize for antisemitism row, video goes viral- Watch

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had sparked a huge row with his Antisemitic comments between 2022 and 2023. Now, the 48-year-old rapper seems to be making amends. Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.(AP)

The rapper recently visited rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in New York City's Manhattan and expressed regret over the remarks he made on the Jewish people. A video of the meeting was shared by Rabbi Pinto on Instagram, and it has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the rapper says, holding the rabbi's hands: "I feel really blessed to be sitting here today with you to take accountability." He then goes on to talk about how his past comments on the Jews were a result of his bipolar disorder which made him "ideas to the extreme.”

Here's the viral video:

“I was dealing with some issues, bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. he states in the video. ”So I wanted to come and take accountability."

"And I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends," he tells Rabbi Pinto. "And this is the beginning and the first steps and the first brick by brick to build back the strong walls. To do the Judaism brought to the world a way for someone when he regrets about something that he has done wrong."

Kanye West Anti-Semitism Row: Explained

In October 2022, rapper Kanye West sparked global outrage after making a series of antisemitic remarks, including a tweet saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He then made remarks praising Adolf Hitler and denying the Holocaust.

Adidas terminated its partnership with Kanye shortly after the remarks. The company said his comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” Gap also ended its Yeezy Gap partnership in September 2022 (officially winding down by October) after Ye’s lawyers cited contract breaches by Gap. Balenciaga also stopped the “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” line, terminating their collaboration with the rapper.