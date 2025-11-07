Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kanye West meets Rabbi Pinto to apologize for antisemitism row, video goes viral- Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 02:53 am IST

Kanye West apologized for his antisemitic remarks during a meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in New York. The video has gone viral.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had sparked a huge row with his Antisemitic comments between 2022 and 2023. Now, the 48-year-old rapper seems to be making amends.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.(AP)
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.(AP)

The rapper recently visited rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in New York City's Manhattan and expressed regret over the remarks he made on the Jewish people. A video of the meeting was shared by Rabbi Pinto on Instagram, and it has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the rapper says, holding the rabbi's hands: "I feel really blessed to be sitting here today with you to take accountability." He then goes on to talk about how his past comments on the Jews were a result of his bipolar disorder which made him "ideas to the extreme.”

Here's the viral video:

“I was dealing with some issues, bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. he states in the video. ”So I wanted to come and take accountability."

"And I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends," he tells Rabbi Pinto. "And this is the beginning and the first steps and the first brick by brick to build back the strong walls. To do the Judaism brought to the world a way for someone when he regrets about something that he has done wrong."

Also read: Bianca Censori looks like ‘Kim Kardashian’s twin' new sheer purple look. Internet calls it ‘best thing she’s ever worn’

Kanye West Anti-Semitism Row: Explained

In October 2022, rapper Kanye West sparked global outrage after making a series of antisemitic remarks, including a tweet saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He then made remarks praising Adolf Hitler and denying the Holocaust.

Adidas terminated its partnership with Kanye shortly after the remarks. The company said his comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” Gap also ended its Yeezy Gap partnership in September 2022 (officially winding down by October) after Ye’s lawyers cited contract breaches by Gap. Balenciaga also stopped the “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” line, terminating their collaboration with the rapper.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Kanye West meets Rabbi Pinto to apologize for antisemitism row, video goes viral- Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On