Kash Patel grilled over security lapses at WH dinner shooting: Did he sidestep a key question? ‘It was a total failure’

Kash Patel found himself under intense scrutiny on Monday morning as Fox News anchors pressed for explanations regarding the security lapses at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was attended by Donald Trump and his senior Cabinet officials.

Kash Patel was questioned by Fox News about security failures at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where an armed man was arrested(Bloomberg File Photo)

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Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was taken into custody during the event on Saturday night in Washington, DC. He was detained after reportedly trying to assault the dinner while carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and knives.

Also Read: Trump reacts to blunt question ‘Why does this keep happening to you?’ after WH shooting

Kash Patel questioned about security lapses after WH dinner shooting

“They did a great job on the ground, but they remain reactive. The proactive approach is still under great scrutiny. The President of the United States is averaging an assassination attempt once a year,” Fox anchor Lawrence Jones stated to Patel, as per Daily Mail.

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{{^usCountry}} “So who's going to do the investigating of the procedures Secret Service can't investigate themselves?” Jones asked. “There's still people in leadership at the Secret Service that were responsible for Butler. How does that happen?! It was a failure, right?!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So who's going to do the investigating of the procedures Secret Service can't investigate themselves?” Jones asked. “There's still people in leadership at the Secret Service that were responsible for Butler. How does that happen?! It was a failure, right?!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Patel avoided answering the questions but admitted that the 2024 Butler shooting was a “total failure,” Daily Mail reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel avoided answering the questions but admitted that the 2024 Butler shooting was a “total failure,” Daily Mail reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FBI director further stated that he has been in communication with Secretary Markwayne Mullen and has extended the FBI's full resources to enhance security coordination with the Secret Service at upcoming events involving the President. Kash Patel refused to confirm if FBI was alerted about suspect's actions before shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI director further stated that he has been in communication with Secretary Markwayne Mullen and has extended the FBI's full resources to enhance security coordination with the Secret Service at upcoming events involving the President. Kash Patel refused to confirm if FBI was alerted about suspect's actions before shooting {{/usCountry}}

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Patel stated that he is currently engaged in discussions with the White House and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance security for the upcoming dinner.

“We got to do a couple of things differently, and we're already talking about it, and that's the good thing. And we're going to be better postured for the next event.”

Patel declined to comment on whether the suspect's actions had been reported to the FBI before the shooting at the dinner.

All inquiries will be addressed in the complaint, specifically the criminal complaint that is being submitted, Patel said.

“I just can't get ahead of my partners at the Department of Justice, and especially can't get ahead of the federal magistrate that it's being presented to, but we have answered all those questions, and that's that's what we've been working towards.” the FBI boss said.

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Allen is anticipated to be formally charged in Washington, D.C. on Monday with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and one count of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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