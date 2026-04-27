Trump reacts to blunt question ‘Why does this keep happening to you?’ after WH shooting

In the wake of third assassination attempts, US President Donald Trump was directly grilled about the attack he faces. The President boldly said that political assassins target the “most impactful people” as he has encountered a minimum of three documented attempts, tracing back to that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, when a gunman wounded the President and took the life of one of his supporters. President Donald Trump addresses assassination attempts against him, linking them to his prominence. (REUTERS)

In the past, Trump was targeted in Pennsylvania by a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was subsequently shot and killed by law enforcement on the scene.

Another assassination attempt in 2024 occurred in Florida, executed by 59-year-old Ryan Routh, who has recently received a life sentence in prison.

The third attempt occurred on Saturday, when 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen attempted to breach the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen parents: All we know as neighbor speaks out after WH shooting, ‘Very solid and…’

Here's what Trump said in the press conference During a press conference that took place after the unsuccessful shooting, Trump was asked, “Why do you think this keeps happening to you?”

Trump asserted that his answer was shaped by his study of assassinations and implied that it relates to the influence of the target on the world.

“I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at the people – Abraham Lincoln – I mean, you go through the people that have gone through this where they got ’em, but the people that do the most and the people that make the biggest impact are the ones that they go after.”

The President further remarked that assassins do not plan attacks against people who “don't do much because they like it that way.”

“Just take a look at the names here. The big names, and I hate to say I’m honored by that, but I’ve done a lot. We’ve done a lot,” he added.

He subsequently asserted that, during his presidency, he has transformed the United States from “a laughingstock” into “the hottest country in the world.”

Trump is of the opinion that this transformation is one of the reasons why shooters have targeted him.

“We’ve changed this country, and there are a lot of people that are not happy about that,” Trump stated.

Cole Tomas Allen to appear in court on Monday Cole Tomas Allen, the man accused of the assault during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face formal charges related to firearms and assault offenses.

Gunfire erupted within the Washington Hilton shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, coinciding with the ongoing black tie press gala, which led Secret Service agents to swiftly escort President Donald Trump and other cabinet members to safety while attendees sought refuge under tables.

According to officials following the incident, the suspect shot and wounded a Secret Service agent before being apprehended near the hotel screening area.