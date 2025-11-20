Kash Patel's warning to parents as FBI targets heinous '764' network preying on children, ‘Consider your options on…'

FBI Director Kash Patel has issued a warning for parents as the FBI is working to take down the dangerous ‘764’ group, a network that uses various platforms to prey on vulnerable children. The network operates in the United States and also other parts of the world. It uses threats, blackmail, and perverse manipulation to groom children for violence and pain, according to ABC 7 Chicago. The members of the group allegedly persuade youngsters to perform depraved acts against themselves and others. Kash Patel's warning to parents as FBI targets heinous '764' network preying on children (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“This @FBI is fully engaged taking down the heinous “764” network that targets America’s children online. 300+ investigations ongoing across the country as we speak and we’re not stopping,” Patel wrote on X.

“Parents, please check in with your kids and consider your options on monitoring internet usage to limit what these dangerous actors can reach. They often target social media and gaming platforms. Report suspicious activity to law enforcement. It can make all the difference,” he added in a message to parents.

What is the ‘764’ network?

The FBI has intensified its efforts across the US to take down the online child-exploitation group. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino recently said of the group in an X post, “For those who may not know, the 764 Network is a heinous child exploitation ring that often targets children online and coerces them into acts of violence – self harm, animal abuse, suicide, and sexual abuse. At the beginning of the year, our teams redoubled our efforts to go after these networks and eliminate them. We have more than 300 investigations connected to this network going on nationwide, as we speak, and that number is growing. It is a top priority for us.”

Bongino added some individuals involved with the network have recently been arrested.

Patel said before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, "We're going after the new form of what I refer to as modern day terrorism in America, 764 crimes that involve harming our children by going after them online, causing self-mutilation, suicide, sexual abuse and steering them in the wrong direction.”

In recent years, at least 28 people have been charged by the Justice Department with suspected ties to 764 or affiliated networks. While many have pleaded guilty, some are awaiting trial.