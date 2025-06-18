Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Kate Middleton backs out of Royal Ascot last minute, here's why

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2025 07:22 PM IST

The Princess of Wales withdrew from attending Royal Ascot last minute as she adjusts to public life post-cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales backed out of attending Royal Ascot at the last minute as she continues to “find the right balance” in her return to public life after her cancer diagnosis, according to a Daily Mail report.

Kate, Princess of Wales was reportedly “disappointed” to miss the well-known social and sporting event in Berkshire, where she had planned to join her husband, Prince William,(AP)
Kate, Princess of Wales was reportedly “disappointed” to miss the well-known social and sporting event in Berkshire, where she had planned to join her husband, Prince William,(AP)

Kate Middleton was “disappointed” to miss the well-known social and sporting event in Berkshire, where she had planned to join her husband, Prince William, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Racegoers had been hoping to see her, especially since Prince William was scheduled to present race prizes during the second day of the meet.

Also Read: Kate Middleton shines in cream as she joins William, King and Queen at Garter Day after cancer treatment: Photos

Kate was scheduled to appear in second carriage  

Ascot officials had confirmed at 12 p.m. that the Princess would appear in the second carriage of the royal procession, alongside Prince William. But shortly before 12:30 pm, Kensington Palace announced she would not attend, and Ascot quickly released an updated carriage list.

The Princess was “disappointed” not to attend, “but she has to find the right balance as she fully returns to public facing engagements,” per the outlet. While Kate missed the event, her mother, Carole Middleton, did attend, along with her daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet, the wife of Kate’s brother James Middleton.

Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

Kate, 43, has been easing back into royal duties since revealing in January that she was in remission. Over the past week, she made public appearances at Trooping the Colour, the Order of the Garter service, and a visit to the V&A storage facility in London.

On Monday, she was seen at the Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she appeared in good spirits.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen attended Royal Ascot on Tuesday, hosting guests in the royal box. Among them were the King’s nephew, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, who made her first appearance in the royal carriage procession.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
