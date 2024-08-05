Kate Middleton ‘hurt’ after Prince William's 'snooty' friends ridiculed her with ‘cruel’ 3-word nickname

While Kate Middleton has probably seen the most difficult time this year with her cancer diagnosis and ongoing chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales never gave up on her family and tried her best to look after her husband and three kids. Prince William's friends slyly say “Doors to Manual” in reference to Kate Middleton, according to royal analyst Katie Nicholl. (AP)

Kate, who is known for her down to earth character, was once given a cruel nickname by Prince William's “snooty” friends. She frequently encountered ridicule due to her mother Carole Middleton's former employment as a flight attendant.

William's friends slyly say “Doors to Manual” in reference to Kate, according to royal analyst Katie Nicholl. However, Kate would always prevail over the hurtful jokes.

Appearing on Vanity Fair's ‘DYNASTY’ Podcast, Nicholl said: “To her full credit, Kate never rose to it - the snootiness of the upper classes leveled at what they called the en-masse Middletons.”

Kate was ‘hurt’ but she never lost her temper, says Royal insider

Meanwhile, one royal insider acknowledged that Kate was “hurt” by the cruel nickname, but she never showed it. “It was never water off a duck's back, but she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience,” the source told the Sunday Times Magazine. “I've never once seen or heard of her losing her temper.”

William and Kate overcame their friend's derision to tie the knot in 2011 and welcome their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis into their family.

Following her marriage with Prince William, Kate was once asked by a student about what it's like to be a royal during her presentation at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Princess of Wales gave a honest reply, stating: “You have to work hard.”

Meanwhile, Kate will be spending her summer vacation at Balmoral with her family and other members of the Royal Family.

As the monarch usually invites his family members to unwind at the Scottish castle during the summer, William and Kate are anticipated to join King Charles and Queen Camilla.