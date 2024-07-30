Prince William, Kate Middleton's compassionate statement ‘as parents’ after mass UK stabbing that left 2 kids dead

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their "love, thoughts and prayers" to those afflicted by the fatal mass stabbing spree in the UK that claimed the lives of two little girls and left nine children injured. Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022.(AP/Martin Meissner)

In the wake of the harrowing incident that unfolded at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport, just outside Liverpool, shortly before Monday noon, the Prince and Princess of Wales penned a compassionate message on July 29. The horrifying incident saw a hooded, knife-wielding 17-year-old out on a rampage in the UK.

Arriving at the children's party by taxi, the teenage boy started attacking kids. Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy later confirmed that the ferocious attack left two children dead, with nine others injured, including six in critical condition fighting for their lives. Additionally, two adults were also battling to make it out alive after being stabbed as they “were bravely trying to protect” the children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's personal message after the mass UK stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on social media. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most,” they added before signing off with their initials “W & C.”

The royal couple presumably took the alarming incident to heart as they are parents to three children: Prince George (11), Prince Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).

King Charles and Queen Camilla express their profound shock over the horrific incident

Similarly, King Charles also released a statement once the stabbing spree became news. “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today, ” the message from the monarch read.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Hours later, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy announced at a press conference that the teenage boy, originally from Cardiff, connected to the stabbing had been taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The suspect was armed with a knife and walked into the Hart Space, which also has a nursery and had advertised “a morning of Taylor Swift-themed yoga, dance and bracelet making" for children from the ages 6 to 11. At least 25 children were present at the event.

The police stressed that the teen suspect, though arrested, was “not currently being treated as terror-related.” No possible motive or connection was traced between the suspects and those attacked on Monday morning.

The injured victims were reportedly taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital.