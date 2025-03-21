Kate Middleton treats Prince William like her ‘fourth child’, new book claims

Kate Middleton allegedly treats her husband, Prince William, like her “fourth child,” according to Tom Quinn. In his new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, the author details his findings about the personal lives of the members of the royal family, which he learned after interviewing hundreds of former and current palace staffers. Kate Middleton treats Prince William like a 'fourth child', new book claims(Reuters)

Royal author claims Kate Middleton treats Prince William like a ‘fourth child’

“Occasionally, William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren’t done the way he wants them done [as heir to the British throne],” Quinn told Fox News on Friday. The royal author claimed that the Princess of Wales is “very good at managing” Prince William the same way she parents their three children.

The Prince of Wales and Kate share Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. “And so, there’s a joke among the staff that Kate treats William as the fourth because he occasionally behaves like one,” Quinn claimed.

According to Quinn's book, a member of the palace staff said, “I don’t know where William would be without Kate – she hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She says he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child!”

“When Kate and William first got together, William tended to have tantrums if things didn’t go his way because he was still this emotionally needy child who grew up into an emotionally needy adult,” Quinn alleged.

The royal author explained to the outlet that the Prince of Wales had a very “emotionally damaging childhood.” “I don’t just mean because his mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 15, which is enormous in itself. Everyone could understand that that was very damaging to him,” he said.

“But before that, the split between his parents was very public. All the unpleasantness between his parents was played out on the world stage. Meanwhile, he was looked after by paid staff,” Quinn went on, adding, “For much of that time, it created an adult in William who was very needy.”